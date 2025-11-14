Deepak Chopra's Name Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein Emails — What Was Their Relationship? Epstein died in prison while awaiting charges of sex trafficking minors. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 14 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET

As emails from the late Jeffrey Epstein continue to be released, the list of his famous friends has the internet buzzing, including author Deepak Chopra. The billionaire financier was awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York when he was found dead inside his cell back in 2019, per CBS News.

Epstein's emails are being released by the House Oversight Committee, and several messages seem to implicate President Donald Trump, who reportedly knew about Epstein's sex trafficking and "spent hours" at the billionaire's home with at least one underage girl. So, what was Epstein's relationship with Deepak Chopra?

What was Deepak Chopra and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship?

Epstein's wealth brought him into contact with prominent people in political and academic circles, even after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for sex, per the DOJ. The late financier was connected to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, venture capitalist Peter Thiel, linguist Noam Chomsky, magician David Blaine, and the Indian author Deepak Chopra, per Newsweek.

Emails show that Epstein sent the alternative medicine guru a link to a news article about a Trump accuser. The accuser, Katie Johnson, claimed Trump raped her when she was 13 at an Epstein "sex party." She later dropped her civil lawsuit against Trump, and his attorneys claimed that her accusations were a politically motivated hoax.

Deepok Chopra is in the Epstein files. I’m not even a little surprised by this. pic.twitter.com/WBUb15SbOD — lana perrette (@LanaPerrette) November 14, 2025

In the emails released by the House Oversight Committee, the guru asked Epstein, "Did she also drop the civil case against you?" Epstein answered, "YuP." "Good," Deepak responded, per HuffPost. "See you this Sat 230 PM?" The emails also revealed that Epstein sent Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples, baby food when she was pregnant with Tiffany Trump after losing a bet, per The Independent.

Deepak asked Epstein in a 2016 email, "Btw, do you know Marla Maples?" "Yes," he replied, "In fact, when she told donald she was pregnant...lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in payment. ... She can tell you the story of her friend who was caught having sex with her shoes. Yes - shoes."

Am I the last to know Deepak Chopra is on the dark side? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 12, 2025

Deepak released a statement after the emails were released saying he would cooperate with officials. "I’m always cognizant of Dr. and patient privilege," he wrote. "However, in this case, I hope that all of the truth comes out after ongoing and proper investigations. I’m happy to share whatever I know with authorized officials. Otherwise there are only endless speculations without knowing the context."

In a 2011 email to his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote that Trump's name "has never once been mentioned" by the authorities during the sex trafficking investigation. "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump," wrote Epstein, per ABC News. "[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him. he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc im 75 percent there." Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison term for helping Epstein sex traffic girls.