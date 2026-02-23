Who Is Deepak Chopra’s Wife? Inside His 56-Year Marriage to Rita Chopra Deepak Chopra's wife, Rita Chopra, stayed private for years. Now her name is trending alongside controversy. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 23 2026, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Amid the fallout surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, Deepak Chopra is back in the headlines. The wellness mogul has been married for decades, but his wife has stayed largely out of the spotlight. His career, and the controversies tied to it, keep pulling him into public view.

Deepak is a physician-turned-wellness celebrity who built a global brand around spirituality, meditation, and “mind-body” health. He’s the founder of the Chopra Foundation, co-founder of the Chopra Center, and the author of more than 75 books, many of them bestsellers translated into dozens of languages. Meanwhile, his wife was supporting him behind the scenes.

Who is Deepak Chopra’s wife?

Deepak’s wife is Rita Chopra. According to Encyclopedia, the pair have two children together, but little information about Rita’s life is available. However, Deepak has shared more than one origin-story moment about Rita. In a LinkedIn post, he said he met Rita at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, a school in New Delhi. “I'm enjoying my time here in India, visiting the Convent of Jesus and Mary, a school in New Delhi,” Deepak wrote alongside a series of photos. “This is where I met my wife, Rita.”

In a profile by The Times of India, Deepak described heading home in the rain when “this girl from CJM” gave him a ride. “One day, when I was in class XI, I was heading for home after school when it began to rain,” Deepak recalled. “Just then, this girl from CJM, who I vaguely knew, gave me a lift home. Many years later, Rita became my wife!”

Deepak went on to reveal that he bought Rita an opal on a trip to Sri Lanka, returned, asked her to marry him, and they married on Feb. 8, 1970. That puts them at 56 years of marriage. Deepak has also spoken about how tight money was early on in the U.S. In the same Times of India interview, he said he could not afford hospital delivery costs when Rita became pregnant. The couple decided she would give birth to their first child in India.

What is Deepak Chopra’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein?

In February, newly released files from the U.S. Department of Justice tied to the Jeffrey investigation began circulating widely. The documents included emails that showed repeated communication between Jeffrey and Deepak. One exchange included Deepak writing, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” The line spread quickly online and fueled intense scrutiny.

I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms.



I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct. Any contact I had was limited and… — Deepak Chopra (@DeepakChopra) February 4, 2026