Kids Can Channel Their Inner 'MasterChef' at Dreams Resorts & Spas (EXCLUSIVE)

Finding activities for your kids outside the pool can be difficult, even at the most family-friendly resorts. However, thanks to a first-of-its-kind partnership between Hyatt Hotels and Endemol Shine North America, the production company behind the hit FOX series MasterChef Junior, your kids can feel like they are competing on the popular cooking reality show on your next vacation.

For a limited time, kids at participating Dreams Resorts & Spas will have the chance to step into the world of MasterChef Junior. Distractify had the chance to experience the collaboration, which includes interactive cooking challenges, surprise pop-up events, and even a kid-designed menu created by past contestants.

Source: Courtesy Dreams Resorts & Spas MasterChef Junior host Daphne Oz and MasterChef Junior winner Bryson McGlynn and runner-up Ivy Childs

So, what can families expect from the Dreams Resorts & Spas partnership with 'MasterChef Junior'?

Since it is a first-of-its-kind partnership, I was invited on behalf of Distractify to Dreams Natura, an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, to take part in the debut of the MasterChef Junior experience along with my 9-year-old nephew Lucca. When I told him that we were going on a beach vacation, he was excited, but when I told him that he’d also get to compete in a real-life MasterChef Junior cooking challenge? He practically lost his mind.

Like most kids, Lucca was already a huge fan of food competitions such as Is It Cake?, Junior Bake Off, and of course, MasterChef Junior, so this new partnership between select Hyatt’s Dreams Resorts & Spas and MasterChef Junior — designed for kids ages 6-12 — was a match made in heaven.

Source: Courtesy Dreams Resorts & Spas Lucca picking his ingredients during the mystery box challenge at Dreams Natura.

Lucca was able to take part in the interactive Mystery Box Challenge, which is integrated into the resort’s Explorer’s Club, a kids’ activity program, during our trip and instantly channeled his inner Gordon Ramsay. Watching him concentrate as he made his very own crepe creation was both hilarious and impressive — even if he did combine French fries and Froot Loops. Luckily, kids don't need advanced cooking skills to participate, just some creativity and a love of bold flavors.

Beyond the competition, the resort kept the 'MasterChef Junior' theme going with surprise pop-ups.

There was also a surprise pop-up pool party with treats for kids and adults alike and a menu designed by former MasterChef Junior Season 9 winner Bryson McGlynn and Season 8 runner-up Ivy Childs. The For-Kids-By-Kids menu is a great way to introduce young travelers to adventurous new flavors, even for the pickiest eaters like my nephew Lucca.

Source: Courtesy Dreams Resorts & Spas

"MasterChef Junior has always been about inspiring young chefs to explore the kitchen with creativity and confidence," says Christopher Lucero, Executive Director, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "Working with Dreams Resorts & Spas allows us to bring this same spirit of discovery and fun to families on vacation, where kids can learn hands-on skills, try exciting flavors, and make memories in unforgettable locations. We’re thrilled to expand our mission of culinary empowerment in a setting that’s all about relaxation, adventure, and family bonding."