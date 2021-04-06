Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Delilah'? Jill Marie Jones Weighs in (EXCLUSIVE)

Jill's character is an attorney, just like her best friend Delilah, though their careers are also what comes between them. Despite their long-standing and very strong friendship, Delilah takes on a case representing Leah against military supplier Osborne Tactical. Tamara has to defend the company in court, directly opposing her friend.

This has led many viewers to question just how trustworthy Tamara really is, but Jill sees her character as very reliable.