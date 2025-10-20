“You’re Not One of Them Queers, Are You?” — Delivery Man Makes up Story to Guilt Trip Family "I love dropping the dead parents card." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 20 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @garrettpxyz - Unsplash | @Alexander Krivitskiy

A delivery driver shares how he came up with an on-the-spot story to make a family feel bad after one of them commented on his rainbow earring. TikTok user Garrett (@garrettpxyz) posted a viral clip on the social media application delineating what went down.

Garrett begins his video speaking into the camera wearing what looks like an Amazon delivery driver vest. He says that a particular house he's being paid to bring packages to is outfitted with pro Donald Trump imagery signage and imagery. Including the Make America Great Again slogan along with pictures of the 45th and 47th president's face.

He then explains what happened when he approached the home. "I walk up to go drop off the package, right? And the husband, the wife, and then I guess a teenager son that they have or whatever. They all walked out," he says. Upon seeing them, Garrett says that he approached the family to hand them their delivery.

"I started to go give them the package and then you know whatever they took it. Well, I started to walk away, they see my little gay a** earring, OK?" At this point in the video he holds his earlobe to the camera revealing a rainbow heart piercing on his left ear.

Following this, he begins laughing into the camera and continues with his story. Apparently, the family noticed his earring and didn't like that he was repping the rainbow. "And they said, you're not one of them queers are you?" the driver stated, mimicking one of the family member's voices while going on with his tale.

Garrett decided to adopt a "straight voice" when responding to the family. Instead of getting into an argument with them about his earring, he took an aggressive stance to their commentary. "And in the best straight voice I got, I was like, 'What? What makes you say that?'"

The TikToker went on to state: "And they say, cause that ... that earring you got. And I said, 'Oh this? Yeah my twin sister she passed away. She died in a car accident my a drunk driver and this is one of the last things she wore. And I just wear it as a reminder cause I miss her,'" he tells the family.

Instantly, the family seemed apologetic for their remark, which Garrett intones with opening up his mouth, indicating how shocked they were by his response. "They went [he opens his mouth again, laughs]. And I'm sitting here like you know, f--king, amazed that I pulled this s--t out my a--hole. OK?"

The delivery driver, still smiling went on with the rest of his tale. "This s--t was great. And they're just like oh I'm so sorry to hear about that. I was like yeah, I don't know why everyone thinks I'm a queer, you know? One of them homosexuals," he said.

Garrett then points to his face, calling his demeanor rugged. Furthermore, he also seems to believe his countenance resembles that of the father from Pixar's Inside Out, as it's currently his TikTok profile photo. "And my rugged look right now it fits the straight. It fits it, OK? So I was digging in that b---h, you know?" he says, giggling again.

"They're faces, I can't, I can't. This is like top-tier, one of my best moments ever," he says, cackling into the phone again as the video comes to a close. It appears that there were other folks who replied to his video who stated that they employed similar guilt-trip methods into making people feel bad when commenting on their physical appearance.

Like this one TikTok user who wrote in the comments section of Garrett's video: "I had my nails painted purple and one day at work this older guy said, 'Why do you have your nails painted?' And he said it in a disgusting tone and I told him 'it was my sister-in-law's favorite color before she was killed earlier this year.' He didn’t say another word while I was checking him out," the person wrote.

Someone else said that they don't have to make up stories about their parents being dead when trying to make people feel bad. But that they still pull out the card during conversations anyway. "I love dropping the dead parents card when people ask uncomfortable questions lmao but they’re actually dead so I really lean into it," they wrote in response to Garrett's TikTok.

Another called Garrett's story a lesson in "weaponized empathy." And it seems that there are also folks who've gotten snide remarks aimed at their body art that prompted equally guilt-inducing replies. "My bf has some skeleton tattoos. When old people at his job say they look 'demonic' he tells them his grandpa drew them before he died. Shuts them right up," they said.