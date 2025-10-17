"I Would Be Fatherless" — Dad Ruins Daughter’s Wedding By Wearing His MAGA Hat "And they say WE [liberals] make everything political." By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 16 2025, 8:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@courtneyraspor

Just another day, another MAGA supporter forcing their politics down folks’ throats. It’s a common occurrence these days, as many people, liberals included, just can’t help but wear their politics on their sleeves and impose their beliefs on those around them. Honestly, there’s never been a better time to start applying the old saying, “never discuss politics or religion in polite company,” because these topics can easily drive a wedge between friends or cause rifts among family members.

Article continues below advertisement

And you want to know why? Because some people just don’t know where to draw the line (or when to leave politics at home), like TikTok user Courtney’s (@courtneyraspor) dad, who decided to wear a bright red “Make America Great Again” hat to her wedding even after she asked him to leave politics out of it. Here’s how it all went down, and the bigger conversation it’s sparked online.

People are accusing this MAGA dad of ruining his daughter's wedding.

So Courtney apparently asked her father, a MAGA supporter, to leave politics at home, at least on her wedding day, because, really, there’s absolutely no room for it on a day where two people are starting an entirely new chapter together. The day is about them, and nothing else.

Article continues below advertisement

And while he technically followed her request by not saying anything political, he decided to go the “actions speak louder than words” route. He made sure everyone knew his political affiliation mattered, even at his daughter’s wedding, which basically went against her wishes.

Article continues below advertisement

When it was time for Daddio to go to the front of the room, mic in hand, to give his father-of-the-bride speech, he opened with, “I made a promise not to say anything about politics, and being the man of my word I am, I’m not going to say anything about politics.” But... he did say the world politics, twice.

And as he finished that sentence, he pulled out his red signature MAGA hat and put it on. Of course, the crowd laughed, because what else do you do in such an awkward moment? He then proceeded to pull out his phone to read his speech, which, of course, only made things more uncomfortable.

Article continues below advertisement

In another wedding clip, Courtney let his speech play out further. At one point, he reminded guests to thank Charlie, the DJ, saying, “I hear he’s got some music queued up and he takes requests.” And then came this… Charlie the DJ plays Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You” (Gen Zers, you might have to Google this one; it’s a little dated).

Article continues below advertisement

The song choice was weird, really, because it’s a love song couples play behind closed doors, not something a father typically dedicates to his daughter at her wedding. Something like Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” or Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” would’ve been far more appropriate.

Article continues below advertisement

Even after all that, Courtney had a lot more to say about her dad beyond the wedding, but that’s a whole other rabbit hole you’re more than welcome to venture into.

Article continues below advertisement