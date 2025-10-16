“I’m Gonna Call Corporate” — Pregnant Worker Shocked Man Expected Her to Help Him Lift Mattress "Your company is at fault. The customer is also wrong." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 16 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kellybee333

A pregnant mattress store employee detailed the stunningly inconsiderate response a customer had when she informed him that she wouldn't be able to help him carry his purchase. The woman, who goes by Kelly Bee (@kellybee333) posted a viral TikTok explaining her situation, and stated that the man said he was planning on calling corporate for her lack of physical assistance.

"Can y'all please tell me if I am in the wrong? If I am the a--hole because I literally just had a customer who told me they were going to corporate on me," she says. Following this, she stands up to show off the fact that she's far along in her pregnancy. "Mind you I am 37 weeks pregnant, almost, right? I had a customer come in. He's a man."

She went on to further delineate the situation. "He's a man. A very able and capable man. He comes in, he wants to get a bed in a box. And I'm like yeah, did you wanna pick it up or get it delivered? He was like I wanted to pick it up if you have it. I'm like okay, that's fine but just so you know I cannot help you move it," she tells him.

After all, she is 37 weeks pregnant, which led her to believe that the man would understand why she wouldn't be able to help him with lugging his order around. However, he wasn't happy to hear about the prospect of having to figure out how to transport the mattress on his own. "He's like: then who's gonna help me move it? I'm like, I have a dolly, if you wanna help me like move the other boxes out of the way," she told him, offering up a solution to his mattress-moving woes.

Furthermore, she even said she would assist him in pushing the mattress while it was on the dolly, despite being with child. "I can push it to the door but I can't, I cannot lift this mattress," she told him. Again, instead of understanding her dilemma, he seemed more worried about how he was going to get his mattress home.

"He's like, 'Then what are you working for?' I'm like excuse me? I'm sorry but I'm scheduled all day today and I'm the only one here," she told him. This prompted the man to threaten to notify corporate leadership, Kelly said. "He's like, I'm gonna have to call corporate because that doesn't seem like blah, blah, blah," she says, mocking the man's anger.

Source: TikTok | @kellybee333

She was taken aback by the man's ire. "Just like, what the f--k and you're a man?" Kelly exclaimed to her viewers, while continuing to denigrate the man's masculinity. "You're a f--king man and you're gonna bully a pregnant woman?" she said.

Moreover, she went on to show off the type of box the mattress was packaged in. "He was trying to get me to lift this f--king box. Let me show you all these boxes. So these are all the boxes, right? Mind you even though they are vacuum sealed and rolled up in these they are just as heavy as a freaking queen-size, full-size, whatever size you get mattress."

Additionally, she showcased the stacks of boxes standing aright in a portion of the office. Indeed, while they look compact for mattresses, since they're sealed and stuffed inside of cardboard, all of the weight is concentrated in a smaller footprint. Also, Kelly's video shows off boxes branded with a Sealy Sleepy's logo. According to Mattress Firm, mattresses in this line can weigh anywhere from 62 to 71 pounds.

Source: TikTok | @kellybee333

Baby Center also penned an article detailing the dangers women face when lifting while pregnant. According to the outlet, "When you're pregnant, your ligaments loosen and your joints become less stable, so it's easier to injure yourself." Because of this, lifting heavy objects subjects women to a greater risk of injury.

The write-up went on to state that for infrequent lifting, which is classified as "less than once every five minutes," pregnant women should only carry up to 36 lbs. of weight for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. After this 20-week mark, they should only lift 26 lbs.

Source: TikTok | @kellybee333

So even under the best of circumstances early into Kelly's pregnancy, helping a customer lift one of those big mattress boxes directly opposes medical advice healthcare facilities such as the Mayo Clinic. Moreover, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has posted advisories on lifting protocols for pregnant women.

They recommend avoiding lifting objects directly off the ground, which the mattress boxes in Kelly's video clearly are. The TikToker continues to point to the boxes in her clip. She states, "The one that he wanted is all the way in the back there. I cannot physically move every single one of these boxes. And I'm like if you wanna pick it up today you're gonna have to help me," she informed the man.