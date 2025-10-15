Kat Stickler's Ex-Husband Moved Away From Content Creation After They Split Up Kat and her ex were married in 2019 and divorced in 2021. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 15 2025, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katstickler; @tiaborso

There are some content creator couples that fans follow so closely that they are devastated when they split up. For some of Kat Stickler and her ex-husband's fans, that's what happened when the couple called it quits after establishing themselves as a content creator pair. For others, they just want to know who Kat Sticker's ex-husband is and why they split.

Kat's ex, Michael Stickler, was also an influencer on Instagram and TikTok when they were together. Once upon a time, they made content together, and it's how they both gained a following. However, just a couple of years after they got married, they split up. Afterward, Kat had a public relationship with Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, and though it ended, it's safe to say that Kat and Michael have no plans to rekindle anything.

Kat Stickler shares one child with her ex-husband.

When Kat and Michael first began making content that went viral on TikTok, they leaned heavily on couple-themed comedy. There are even clips that are still floating around that were screen-recorded by other users and live on forever despite Kat and Michael no longer sharing a TikTok account or content involving each other. There's even a video where Michael opens up about fearing divorce because it runs in his family.

Kat and Michael now co-parent their daughter, MK, and Michael often shares pictures and videos on his Instagram with their daughter, his girlfriend, and the son he shares with his girlfriend who he began seeing after his divorce. There is also a TikTok account that appears to belong to him with the username The Sticklers, but it doesn't have much content, so it's unclear if it's official.

It's possible that Michael decided to step back from content creation after he and Kat split up, even if she continued to work on her videos and build up a following on her own. According to LinkedIn, Michael is a sales manager for Rectangle Health, a healthcare software management company in Florida.

Kat Stickler's ex-husband moved on with someone else after their split.

Michael's girlfriend, Tia Borso, began posting about Michael on Instagram in 2021, but it's hard to say when they actually started dating. They welcomed their son in 2023. Unlike Kat and Michael, Tia does not appear to be a content creator. Outside of being a mom to one and bonus mom to MK, Tia works in healthcare, except in her case, she is an outreach representative for Pediatric Home Service, a company dedicated to health services for children at home.