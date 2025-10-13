"Can Never Show My Face There Again" — Mom Says Her Kids Got Her Banned From Dentist’s Office "Parents don't even want to parent anymore." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 13 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @__mamatay - Unsplash | @Kari Bjorn Photography

A mother of four said that her kids' behavior at her family's dentist was so bad that the office sent her a formal letter telling her that they were banned from accompanying her on her visits. TikTok user Taylor (@__mamatay) posted a viral TikTok where she reads the note and admits that she can't find fault with her dentist's reasoning. However, many commenters who responded to her clip either thought that this was a sign she should correct her kids' behavior or get some help from her husband to look after them for medical visits.

"So the other day I got a letter from my dentist's office ... I just had an appointment last week," she says into the camera. Taylor goes on to state that she often brings her children with her when she goes to the dentist and opts to have them see the dentist during the daytime. That's because, she states, this time period is usually "less busy" and it fits into her schedule as she's a stay-at-home-mom.

Additionally, she enjoys spending time with her husband when he comes from work, which only gives her more of a reason to run her errands during the daytime hours. After this explanation, she says that, unfortunately, she will not be able to "show her face ... again" at this dentist's office and explains why.

While doing so, she unfolds a note in her hand, which she begins to read from into the camera. "They sent me a letter in not so many words saying pretty much like, don't bring your kids here with you," Taylor tells her viewers. However, she doesn't seem outraged by the office's request, stating that she believes the medical team's reasoning was "valid."

"I've brought them to many appointments with me over the past couple years I've been going to this dentist," she says, as kids can be heard yelling and talking in the background of her home. "I was already down, like on my parenting and like who I am as a Mom. And then I got this letter, and I literally wanted to cry," the TikToker says.

She continued, "I don't know if there's a better way to go about this. It's a respectful letter, but I'm just gonna read what it says. It really just felt like a kick when I was already down ... it says: Dear Taylor. We truly enjoy having you as part of our dental family and are committed to making your visits as comfortable and positive as possible."

Although immediately afterward, the real impetus behind the letter being sent is made clear. "We understand that it can be challenging to arrange childcare, and we appreciate that you bring your children with you when needed. However, we've noticed that during some recent visits, the noise and activity and reception and treatment areas made it difficult for our team to provide the best care," the office's correspondence read.

Taylor went on to read from the notice, which says that the ruckus caused by her children was making it difficult to help serve other patients. "Not only for you but also for other patients who may be feeling anxious or undergoing procedures that require quiet concentration. To ensure the best experience for you and everyone in our office, we kindly ask that future appointments be scheduled at times when your children can be supervised elsewhere or that another responsible adult accompany them," she read.

The mother went on: "This well help us focus fully on your treatment and maintain a calm, safe environment for all of our patients. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and we truly value your continued trust in our care. If you need help finding an appointment time that works with your schedule, we will be happy to assist."

Mortified by the letter, Taylor explained that she won't be returning to the business. But again, insisted that it's not because they didn't have justification for asking her to keep her kids home. "So yeah, I will not be going back. And not because I think they're rude or anything. But I'm one, extremely embarrassed, so I would rather just go somewhere else. I'll probably change mine and my kids to a different dentist, the next time that we have appointments."

Towards the end of her clip, she reiterated that she wasn't exactly feeling all that confident in her parenting abilities. And that this type of notice didn't help with the weight of that. "I was already down and then that just felt like I was kicked down further. A number of folks who replied to her video agreed that they too didn't believe the dentist's office was wrong.

Furthermore, others stated that simply getting a new dentist wasn't addressing the core issue: that carting around four rowdy children to a dentist's office isn't a good idea. One person said that she should probably prioritize having her husband look after their children on days she needs to plan for health check-ups.

"OK but you seem to be missing the point if your solution is to go to another dentist. That other dentist doesn't want a bunch of kids in their waiting room either. The better solution is have your husband watch his children twice a year," they said. Another said that she should focus more on empowering her kids to be more well-behaved when they're in public settings.

"Teach your kids to be quiet and respectful in public! Not rocket science I fear. Parents don’t even want to parent anymore," they remarked. Someone else was shocked that an office would even send such a letter, and speculated that the havoc her children caused must've been significant.