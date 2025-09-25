MAGA Dentist Jokes About How She Inflicts Pain on Democratic Patients "They are OBSESSED with inflicting pain and suffering on people who don’t agree with them." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 25 2025, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @riseupscv

Medical professionals are expected to hold their behavior to high standards. Ethical expectations as a medical provider include that you treat your patients with dignity, kindness, and the utmost care. In fact, medical providers even take an oath to that extent, promising to provide their patients with the best possible care and do no harm. But is there any exception when that patient belongs to a different political party than you? One dentist seems to think so.

As a self-identified MAGA supporter, one dentist, in her own words, described how she inflicts pain on Democratic patients. She even mocked their pain and brought former President Joe Biden into the conversation about her quest to inflict pain. Here's what we know about what the dentist said, and what the fallout has been so far on social media.

MAGA dentist jokes that she inflicts pain on democratic patients.

It is not unusual for professionals to say things to colleagues that one might not say to other people. This may have been what happened when one MAGA dentist spoke to a crowd of like-minded colleagues. However, what she said seems to have gone too far, even so.

The internet has identified her as Dr. Harleen Grewal with the Santa Clarita practice, Skyline Smiles. However, it should be noted that this information has not been confirmed. While speaking to a room full of people, the woman allegedly identified as Dr. Grewal joked about how she treats Democratic patients differently.

As seen in a video shared to TikTok, she quipped, "I have a secret hat I use sometimes, it says, ‘make your smile great again,’” she tells the crowd. “So I wear that when I work with my patients. So, when they look horrified, or complain, I quietly cut back on the laughing gas, and say, ‘you got this, it’s not as bad as you think it is'." The dentist joked, "I stole that from Joe Biden.” She also joked about having photos up of notable Republican politicians, and taking note of her patients' reactions to them.

Social media sleuths quickly swooped in on the dentist.

The fallout has been swift. Not only was she apparently quickly identified, but social media users have moved to report her to the Board of Medicine, and to demand accountability from insurance companies and from the practice which employs her.

In the comment section of the video showing her making the comments, one user pointed out that she just admitted to malpractice. Another wrote, "Yeah I’m gonna go ahead and call the agency overseeing her license."

Several users noted that she has a specialty in pediatric dentistry. And one user demanded, "Hey so why are we bringing politics into a PEDIATRIC DENTIST OFFICE??"