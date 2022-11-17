MAGA May Be Dead, but MAGAGA Is Alive, Well, and Taking Over the Internet

In a speech delivered on Nov. 15 in which he announced that he was again running for president, Donald Trump offered a slightly updated version of his 2016 slogan.

"In order to make America great and glorious again I’m announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said during the speech. It's worth noting, however, that he was speaking in front of a sign that said "Make American Great Again," which may mean he isn't actually changing his slogan to add "and glorious."