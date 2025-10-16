"I'm Happy With Myself" — Mom Steals Spotlight at Daughter's Gender Reveal Party
"POV: Your mom had to make your gender reveal about her."
Ah, gender reveals … they’re absolutely priceless, aren’t they? Maybe it’s because it’s the first time a couple finds out whether they’ll be sharing their lives with a daughter or a son. The excitement, the suspense, the big moment, it’s a magical experience for any soon-to-be mom and dad, one that becomes part of their baby stories for years to come.
Except Gianna Wulff’s (@gianna.wulff on TikTok) gender reveal story might sound a little different than most.
That’s because her mom literally stole the spotlight and revealed the gender of her and her partner’s baby. Oh yes, it happened, and it was such a wild moment that it went completely viral, even catching the attention of influencer Madison Humphrey, known for recreating and exaggerating viral TikTok videos.
Here’s how it all went down, and what Gianna had to say about people claiming the whole thing was staged.
Mom accused of ruining daughter's gender reveal by stealing the spotlight.
Gianna Wulff decided to share a clip from her gender reveal party, obviously the most memorable moment from it, on TikTok, where she already has a pretty big following and keeps up with her audience. But what should’ve been a special moment all about her and her husband quickly turned into a viral one about her mom.
That’s because Gianna’s mom actually revealed the gender of her grandbaby at the party. When it came time to pop the color confetti cannons, Gianna’s went off pink, and her husband’s went off blue.
Naturally, everyone was confused since they’re only having one baby. But that was all part of the plan. Standing nearby was Gianna’s mom with a black balloon marked with a question mark, and once the confusion set in, she popped it to reveal light pink confetti.
It turns out Gianna’s having a girl, which, as she shared in a follow-up video, was exactly what she’d been hoping for. Still, people couldn’t believe Gianna’s mom had “stolen her moment,” since she got to experience the thrill of revealing the true gender first.
One user commented, “Jealousy is an ugly thing,” while another added, “Literally put herself on a pedestal,” because she was actually standing above everyone else on a small ledge.
But before you let your jaw hit the floor, because yes, it’s pretty wild for a mom to steal the spotlight from her daughter during a gender reveal, Gianna made it clear she’s not upset.
She even shared a behind-the-scenes video confirming it wasn’t staged. In the clip, she said she couldn’t be mad in the moment because she got what she wanted — a baby girl.
Would she let her mom be the “gender keeper” again? She says that’s a hard no. But overall, the mother-daughter duo is totally fine with how it all went down. Gianna’s mom later defended her choice, explaining, “I did it for the element of surprise … I was the keeper of the gender.”
She said she simply wanted to make the moment even more exciting since Gianna really wanted a girl. And to prove she wasn’t trying to steal the show, she pointed out that she didn’t even dress up for the occasion.
So while some viewers might still be fuming over it, Gianna seems perfectly happy, just a little surprised her mom pulled a stunt like that on her.