"Is That Even the Same Person?" — Husband's Glow-Up Leaves Internet in Utter Shock "Let it be known that [I] found him hot before, but the glow up has its perks." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Oct. 13 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@talashatara

If you love a good glow-up story, you’re in for a real treat with one shared by Tala Shatara on TikTok (@talashatara). In fact, it’s so impressive that folks in the comments couldn’t even believe it was the same person. Thankfully, a distinctive tattoo in the before-and-after videos confirmed that yes, this really is him, and yes, he put in the work to transform what might have started as more of a dad bod into a full-on gym god.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in no way am I implying dad bods are bad, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a dad bod. But turning a softer physique into a chiseled, ripped one is definitely a before-and-after anyone can appreciate. Here’s a look at this incredible transformation and some of the priceless comments it generated.

This woman's husband's glow-up has left the internet in utter shock.

Apparently, we’re in glow-up season for husbands, so, hot girl summer, hot guy fall? Lately, people have been sharing their husbands’ transformations, and while some are undeniably impressive, Tala Shatara’s husband is the one stealing the spotlight this time around.

Article continues below advertisement

In her 15-second TikTok video, Tala shows her husband sitting in a chair mid-conversation, giving viewers a glimpse of his “before” look. Then, she jumps right into several clips of his transformation — now he’s in the gym, fully toned, all muscle.

Article continues below advertisement

“I beg your FINEST pardon,” commented @nicolesrudd, and apparently, plenty of others were thinking the same thing, because her comment racked up over 48,000 likes.

In the before clip, Tala’s husband is seen wearing a casual fit, a loose shirt, and some basketball or board shorts. But with his new and improved bod, he’s swapped them out for a muscle tank and shorter shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

And, of course, Tala shows him flexing a little at the gym, because why not? But beyond getting his body back in shape, Tala’s husband also ditched his glasses, cut his hair shorter, and let his beard fill out more, so there’s a lot at play in this transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, people couldn’t hold back their reactions in the comments, much like @nicolesrudd. One person cleverly joked, “So do we just drop them off and come back in a week or…?” while another wrote, “Girl! Can I hire you for your services?” Maybe Tala should consider writing a step-by-step guide on how her man accomplished this and throw it up on Patreon?

Article continues below advertisement

Other fans chimed in with comments like “Respectfully, jaw dropped,” while someone else added, “Reminder to us all: we aren’t ugly, we’re just not fit [crying laughing emoji].” Perhaps one of the most admirable comments came from Brandy, who wrote, “Let’s normalize having glow-ups while we’re still happily married!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Because too often than not, glow-ups happen after a breakup or divorce, when someone realizes they’ve gotten too comfortable and gradually lowered their standards. Once they’re out of the relationship, they often demand change from themselves.