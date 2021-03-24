Fans Think Demi Lovato's Neck Tattoo Covers up a Scar From Her Overdose

Although there's no photos of a neck scar, many have speculated that, after she was taken to the hospital, Demi had a neck scar from the intubation she received during her overdose. After the overdose, fans believe that she got a tattoo of a butterfly on her neck in order to cover up the scar.

In addition to covering up the scar, the tattoo is also a reminder of how far she's come. The tattoo doesn't allow her to simply move past the scar and pretend it never happened. Instead, she's transformed it into something else, and uses it as a reminder of where she's been.

Throughout Dancing With the Devil, Demi is remarkably willing to share all of the gruesome details about the traumatic events she's been through.