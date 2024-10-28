Home > Entertainment Demi Lovato Actually Has Three Siblings: Amber, Dallas, and Madison De La Garza Demi didn't meet her paternal half-sister Amber until Amber was 20 years old. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 28 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maddelagarza

We often focus on the accomplishments and love life of actor and singer Demi Lovato, but her family, especially her siblings, rarely share the spotlight with her. Yet some of Demi's sisters have carved out their own share of fame. Demi has three siblings: Amber Lovato, Dallas Lovato, and Madison De La Garza.

Recently, Demi's youngest sister, Madison, found herself in the headlines after announcing she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ryan Mitchell. Tragically, Madison later shared at the end of October that her baby did not survive after an emergency C-section. This heartbreaking news has renewed public interest in Demi's sisters, so here’s everything we know about them.

Demi Lovato has three siblings and is the half-sister of Madison De La Garza.

Demi's youngest sister, Madison De La Garza, is actually her half-sister. Demi's mother, Dianna De La Garza, married Eddie De La Garza in 1995, and they welcomed Madison on Dec. 28, 2001, according to IMDb.

Madison, like her sister, has also ventured into acting; she played Juanita Solis as a child on Desperate Housewives. Some of her other credits include Bad Teacher, Sonny With a Chance, and Gnome Alone.

In September, Madison announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ryan. But in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Oct. 27, she shared the devastating news that her baby didn’t survive the emergency C-section.

“On the evening of Sept. 27, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” she wrote. “Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you, sweet girl.”

Demi's full sister, Dallas, is also an actress.

Demi also has a full sister, Dallas Lovato, born in 1988 to Patrick Lovato and Dianna De La Garza. Dallas has made her own mark in the entertainment world as both an actor and a vocal coach. Among her standout roles, she played Jennie Sharp in Runnin' From My Roots and voiced the iconic Violet Beauregarde in Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, per her IMDb.

Demi's father, Patrick Lovato, welcomed her older half-sister, Amber Lovato, during a previous marriage.

Demi has another sibling, Amber Smith (born Amber Lovato), her paternal half-sister from her father Patrick Lovato's previous marriage. Demi revealed in 2013 that she had an older sister but hadn’t connected with Amber until she was 20 years old. “[Amber is] my half-sister, but I talked to her for the very first time in my life around when I turned 20,” Demi shared, per People.

When Demi asked Amber why she had never reached out, Amber replied, "Well, I never wanted you to think I wanted anything from you. So I’ve just been kind of waiting to see if you wanted a relationship." Demi added, "I thought that was so incredible."