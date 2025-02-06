News Anchor Dennis Richmond Had His Wife, Deborah, With Him Until the End Dennis Richmond's wife, Deborah, held his hand as he took his last breaths. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 6 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Believe it or not, longtime news anchor Dennis Richmond spent his entire career at just one station: KTVU. He started at the Oakland, Calif.-based television station in April 1968 as a clerk typist, eventually becoming an anchor in 1976. He remained there until he retired on May 26, 2008.

During his time as a successful news anchor, Dennis Richmond also enjoyed life with his family, including his wife, Deborah. Here's what you need to know about her.

Dennis Richmond's wife, Deborah, ran a beauty salon.

As of now, the exact timeline of when Dennis Richmond met his wife, Deborah, is a bit unclear. It's also unclear when they married, as it seemed the legendary news anchor preferred to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. However, in October 1999, Dennis briefly opened up about Deborah in an interview with SFGate, revealing to the outlet that she ran a beauty salon.

Following the news of Dennis's death on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, KTVU reported that Dennis and Deborah spent many years giving back to their community. The couple was extremely involved with Ala Costa, a Berkeley-based nonprofit supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. In addition to honoring Dennis Richmond, the organization expressed deep gratitude for Deborah and highlighted her significant role in raising awareness and supporting them.

Deborah held Dennis Richmond's hand until the very end.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, Dennis Richmond died at his home in Grass Valley, Calif. According to several close friends who spoke with KTVU, his wife Deborah was by his side, holding his hand until the very end. Dennis's former co-anchor Julie Haener later announced that he had suffered a heart attack and a fall two months before his death, which may have contributed to his poor health.