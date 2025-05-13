Quarterback Derek Carr Is Done With the NFL, but What Is His Overall Net Worth? Derek Carr's net worth reminds us how much money he made in the NFL. By Joseph Allen Published May 13 2025, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After more than a decade in the NFL, Derek Carr is done with professional football. The quarterback, who most recently played for the New Orleans Saints, had a few remarkable moments over the course of his career, but never made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Derek is retiring, many wanted to know more about what his net worth is at the end of a long and financially successful career. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Derek Carr's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Derek's net worth is estimated to be roughly $80 million. That net worth comes chiefly through his various NFL contracts. He was taken in the second round by the Oakland Raiders and signed a $5.37 million deal with the team during his rookie year. In 2017, he signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the team, which made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Derek Carr Former NFL Quarterback Net worth: $80 million Derek Carr is a former NFL quarterback who played for over a decade for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints. His net worth stems largely from the various contracts that he signed over the course of his career, including one that made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Birthdate: March 28, 1991 Birthplace: Bakersfield, Calif. Birth Name: Derek Dallas Carr Father: Rodger Carr Mother: Sheryl Carr

Article continues below advertisement

His total income during the first year of that contract was $42 million. He then signed a three-year $121 million contract extension in 2022, but was released by the team the following year after a rough season. He then signed with the Saints on a 4-year, $150 million deal. He didn't make it all the way through that deal because of his retirement, but $100 million of the money was guaranteed. His career earnings were almost $200 million.

Regardless of how you feel about Derek Carr’s Raiders tenure, he gave everything he had while wearing the silver & black.



No questions about his commitment. He wore the shield proudly.



For some fans, he symbolizes stability through constant regime turnover.



Raider salute🫡🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/gcteqGhWcX — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) May 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Derek Carr retire?

Derek Carr's retirement announcement was something of a shock, in part because most people didn't think he was close to the end of his career. According to NFL.com, he made the decision because he was dealing with a shoulder injury that would have required surgery. He made the decision after returning to training camp and trying several other treatments. He knew surgery would put the 2025 season in jeopardy, and that there were no guarantees he would ever be the same afterwards.

"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said in a statement. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special."