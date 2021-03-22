Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Denies Cheating On His Wife — "We Were Separated"

Social media has become the newest way to get your questions answered, thanks to self-proclaimed relationships experts. And Derrick Jackson, aka Derrick Jaxn , has become one of the most popular relationship experts to gain people's trust.

These days, there are plenty of ways to get advice and guidance on your personal relationships. You can opt for the traditional method of talking with your close friends and family, or you can enlist the help of a professional.

Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 on the Derrick Jaxn cheating rumors and see if they’re actually true.

With 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 753,000 subscribers on YouTube, Derrick has been sharing advice over the years spanning cheating, self-love, and rebuilding yourself after a failed relationship. And while many people have looked to him for refuge, his reputation may be on the line — all because of cheating rumors that have been running rampant.

So, did Derrick cheat on his wife?

In this day and age, sometimes it’s best not to put anything past anyone. While it is great to have faith that people will do the right things, sometimes it’s easy for anyone to fall short. And that’s the feeling that fans are having when it comes to Derrick.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Tasha K, Candice De Medeiros alleged that she and the relationship expert were involved in a romantic relationship. Candice claims that Derrick told her that he was separated from his wife of four years.

Article continues below advertisement

Candice shared that she has known Derrick since 2009 after initially meeting over Twitter. She claimed that Derrick flew her to Miami, Fla. for a romantic weekend in July 2020 for his birthday. During that weekend, his wife was allegedly in Colorado with her family.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

And while Candice claims that she’s not really quick to believe when a man says that he is separated from his wife, she said the next time they spent time together, she went to his home in Atlanta, Ga. Candice said she saw moving boxes in the home, so she couldn’t help but believe his claims that he and his wife were separating and that she was moving out.

However, she started questioning everything once he told her they could only communicate on Snapchat. Candice became suspicious and began to ask more questions about the status of his marriage. She said he then told her he didn’t plan on being with his wife and that they had already tried to reconcile, but it had been unsuccessful.

Article continues below advertisement

I don't know who Derrick Jaxn is but he sure is getting lit up on social media. Tasha K on Youtube talking to a mistress lol — ThickySmiley 🍩 (@thickysmiley) March 21, 2021 Source: Twitter

“I’ve done stuff in the past," he said. "She hurt me. I hurt her. I cheated on her and even till this day she doesn’t know.” A few days after that conversation, Candice realized she was blocked on his social media accounts. The cheating allegations weren't new to Tasha K, who also claimed that a different woman came to her two years prior, saying that Derrick had forced her to get an abortion.