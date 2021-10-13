Knicks Star Derrick Rose Proposed to His Girlfriend Alaina Anderson on MSG Court

But wait, it wasn't for the Knicks — it was for Derrick Rose and his now-fiancée, Alaina Anderson. On Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, the NBA point guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend on the Knicks court at Madison Square Garden.

The two announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts, showing off the massive rock on Alaina's finger and basking in the love and support of their friends, family, and supporters. After spending five years together, it was the perfect time for them to take the next step in the relationship.

For those who aren't familiar with Derrick Rose's fiancée Alaina, you're in luck because we have all you need to know about her right here.