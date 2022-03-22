Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos has followed Deon, Karen, and their 14 children to Kingstree, S.C., to visit Karen's hometown. In addition to spending time with extended family, the Derricos were in the state for business purposes. That's because Deon and Karen hoped to build a recreation center called the Derrico Family Pavilion. But did it ever become a reality? Keep reading to learn more.Karen and Deon have a vision for the Derrico Family Pavilion.As Karen explained to the camera in Season 3, Episode 4, she and Deon found a piece of beachfront property where they would love to build the Derrico Family Pavilion. They decided to take their children to the property to teach them more about the historical significance of the area.Karen explained that Atlantic Beach is also known as The Black Pearl and that Myrtle Beach was highly segregated in the 1930s. "During this time, our race as Blacks wasn't allowed on Myrtle Beach. So what they did, they sent us to just these four blocks," Karen told the kids.\n\n"We were not allowed to even go on other parts of the beach," Deon chimed in. "That's why this land is so important to our culture."To the camera, Karen shared that speaking to her children about the history of Atlantic Beach was emotional for her. "It's tough to talk to your child about things that's going on in the world, racism, segregation," she said. "But they really need to understand and see this."She told her kids, "Back in its heyday, they had a concert hall here. James Brown and Marvin Gaye, Little Richard, they all performed here. So this is very rich and powerful soil. And Mommy and Poppy want to build a business here because we would like to bring back all of those things here."Some of the ideas for the pavilion included a fountain, a gazebo, bike riding, a splash pad, a picnic area, a restaurant/bar, a dance floor, and an arcade. Deon explained, "It's almost like an honor to our ancestors that we take it to the next level. But even if we secure the property, we still need to win over the city council to build what we want there."Did the city council approve the Derrico Family Pavilion?With the help of their children, Deon and Karen presented their vision to the city council. Council members seemed impressed with the concept of the Derrico Family Pavilion, and they said they'd put the proposal on the agenda for the following month's meeting.By the end of Episode 5, Karen and Deon had pretty much decided that moving forward, they'd spend half of the year in Las Vegas and the other half in South Carolina — which makes it seem like the Derrico Family Pavilion was approved and definitely happening.It looks like Doubling Down With the Derricos fans will just have to wait and see how things ultimately played out with their business idea. Catch new episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.