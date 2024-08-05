Home > Entertainment Desi Arnaz Jr. Has Spent Almost a Decade out of the Spotlight — Where Does His Net Worth Stand Now? "Desi is alive and well, my friends — just likes to stay a bit 'undercover,'" his sister Lucie said on Instagram By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 5 2024, 4:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has been largely absent from the spotlight following the tragic passing of his wife, Amy Arnaz, in 2015. However, in an Instagram post made on Saturday, August 3, Desi and Lucille's daughter Lucie posted a carousel of photos with her brother, giving fans their first glimpse of him in years. In her post, she wrote, "Thank you, Nick Luckinbill, for treating your family to a grand meal at Wally’s in Las Vegas, with our special guest, my recalcitrant brother, Desi Arnaz, Jr.! Desi is alive and well, my friends — just likes to stay a bit 'undercover.'"

Given his hiatus from Hollywood, fans want to know how his net worth is holding up — especially considering his executive producer role on Amazon Prime's Being the Ricardos, which earned several Academy Award nominations. Let's take a look at Desi Jr.'s current financial standing.

What is Desi Arnaz Jr.'s net worth? He seems to be doing just fine.

With acting credits in Here's Lucy, Billy Two Hats, The Mothers-In-Law, and more, as well as producing credits for I Love Lucy's 50th Anniversary Special and the aforementioned Being the Ricardos — a romantic drama which gave viewers a glimpse behind the curtain into Lucille and Desi Sr.'s life and struggles in Hollywood — Desi Jr. seems to be doing well for himself.

As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth states that Desi Arnaz Jr. has a net worth of $40 million, which is reportedly double that of his sister, who is a singer, actress, writer, and director.

Desi Arnaz Jr. Actor and producer Net worth: $40 million Desi Arnaz Jr. is the son of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. He has starred in films such as Marco, Billy Two Hats, Joyride, and more, and has also executively produced several projects, including the Academy Award-nominated Being the Ricardos. Birthdate: January 19, 1953 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth name: Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV Father: Desi Arnaz Mother: Lucille Ball Marriages: Linda Purl (1987-1980); Amy Arnaz (née Bargiel) (m. 1987) Children: Julia Arnaz, Haley Arnaz

Desi Jr. and his late wife Amy Arnaz were married for 27 years.

Sadly, Desi Arnaz Jr. lost his wife, Amy Arnaz, in 2015 following almost 30 years of marriage. Amy's death was reportedly caused by brain cancer, and her obituary states that she passed away while surrounded by family and loved ones in her Boulder City home.

Amy was a dance teacher, and according to a now-archived article announcing her death, she and Desi had purchased the Boulder Theatre, a cinema converted into a theatre and home to the Boulder City Ballet Company, of which Amy was the executive director.