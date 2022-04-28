Who Is Desmond Ridder's Girlfriend? Details on His Love LifeBy Tatayana Yomary
Stepping into the frenzy and excitement that is the NFL draft can be quite overwhelming for aspiring pro-ballers. After all, prospective draftees have to juggle extensive media coverage while staying grounded through the process — and all eyes are on one of the 2022 NFL draft picks, Desmond Ridder, the University of Cincinnati's quarterback.
Many athletes know that draft season shines a light on your family. Fans are always intrigued to learn more about a player’s roots and support system. While Desmond is lucky to have a devoted mom and grandparents by his side, he also has a gorgeous long-time main squeeze. So, who is Desmond Ridder’s girlfriend? Keep reading to find out.
Desmond Ridder has been dating his girlfriend, Claire Cornett, for six years.
The details surrounding how Desmond and Claire met are unknown to the public, but Wikibiography shares that the couple has been an item for six years. The outlet shares that Claire also attended the University of Cincinnati with Desmond and graduated in 2022.
After graduation, Wikibiography shares that Claire worked as a legal intern at Ellis Law Group LLP. However, Claire now works part-time as a sales associate at the retail giant Free People.
Desmond and Claire share a 1-year-old daughter, Leighton Elizabeth.
Cheers to love and parenthood! Even though balancing college and football appears to be an easy task for Desmond, the 22-year-old can also add father to his resume.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Desmond and Claire welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Leighton Elizabeth, on April 19, 2021. Both Desmond and Claire are devoted parents that frequently dote on Leighton via Instagram.
On April 21, 2021, Desmond introduced Leighton Elizabeth to the world with a family photo on Instagram. In the picture, Desmond and Claire are both holding Leighton as the baller sports a T-shirt that reads “Girl Dad.”
Desmond’s future NFL team is unknown at this time, but fans are excited to see the trajectory of Desmond’s career in the pros. Not only will Desmond be able to do what he loves for a living, but he’ll also be able to support his loved ones.
