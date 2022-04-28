Who Are Desmond Ridder's Parents? What You Need to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 28 2022, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
One of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans is the annual NFL Draft, where football players wait in eager anticipation to move up from college divisions to the big leagues. Fans are equally excited to watch their favorite teams expand with new members. Players like Desmond Ridder, who has been playing football for years, are getting their shot at glory!
Every athlete needs a support system to cheer them on, so who are Desmond Ridder's parents? Here's everything we know about his family life.
Who are Desmond Ridder's parents?
Quarterback Desmond Ridder revealed to Sports Illustrated in 2020 that he grew up in a single-parent household. His mother, Sarah Ridder, gave birth to him when she was 15, and his biological father has not been in the picture. "We pretty much grew up together,” Sarah said of her son. “We were best friends.”
Desmond added, "We were able to guide each other. It was open and free. I’m not going to say there wasn’t strictness and parenting, but a lot of things she let me learn on my own. She was always going to be there, but you don’t always have to ask for help. She let me be independent but guided me when I needed it."
Desmond and his mother lived with the football player's maternal grandmother, Jan, when he was young. The family also lived with Desmond's aunt, uncle, and adopted cousin, who he also refers to as his aunt. And it was actually his grandmother who taught Desmond how to throw a football!
In addition to the family members he grew up around, Desmond appears to have a stepfather and half-sister named Tia. His mother's Instagram page is full of supportive posts for Desmond's football career and his little sister's burgeoning softball career! Soon, there could be two pro-athletes in the family.
Fans know that Desmond's mother and stepfather will be by his side going into the NFL Draft. Hopefully, he is selected for the team of his dreams!