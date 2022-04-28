Logo
Home > Sports > NFL
Desmond Ridder and his mother Sarah.
Source: Instagram/@desmondridder

Who Are Desmond Ridder's Parents? What You Need to Know

By

Apr. 28 2022, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

One of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans is the annual NFL Draft, where football players wait in eager anticipation to move up from college divisions to the big leagues. Fans are equally excited to watch their favorite teams expand with new members. Players like Desmond Ridder, who has been playing football for years, are getting their shot at glory!

Article continues below advertisement

Every athlete needs a support system to cheer them on, so who are Desmond Ridder's parents? Here's everything we know about his family life.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Desmond Ridder's parents?

Quarterback Desmond Ridder revealed to Sports Illustrated in 2020 that he grew up in a single-parent household. His mother, Sarah Ridder, gave birth to him when she was 15, and his biological father has not been in the picture. "We pretty much grew up together,” Sarah said of her son. “We were best friends.”

Desmond added, "We were able to guide each other. It was open and free. I’m not going to say there wasn’t strictness and parenting, but a lot of things she let me learn on my own. She was always going to be there, but you don’t always have to ask for help. She let me be independent but guided me when I needed it."

Article continues below advertisement

Desmond and his mother lived with the football player's maternal grandmother, Jan, when he was young. The family also lived with Desmond's aunt, uncle, and adopted cousin, who he also refers to as his aunt. And it was actually his grandmother who taught Desmond how to throw a football!

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the family members he grew up around, Desmond appears to have a stepfather and half-sister named Tia. His mother's Instagram page is full of supportive posts for Desmond's football career and his little sister's burgeoning softball career! Soon, there could be two pro-athletes in the family.

Fans know that Desmond's mother and stepfather will be by his side going into the NFL Draft. Hopefully, he is selected for the team of his dreams!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Football Star Aidan Hutchinson Has Two Beautiful Sisters –– Meet Mia and Aria

Does Liberty Flames Quarterback Malik Willis Have a Twin Brother? Here's the 4-1-1

Tobias Dorzon's Successful Cooking Career Is Preceded by a Reputable NFL Career

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.