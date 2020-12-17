You'll Never Believe Why This Game Was Pulled From the Internet

Basically, GOG announced that they would be selling Devotion on their platform, and then tweeted a few hours later, “Earlier today, it was announced that the game Devotion is coming to GOG. After receiving many messages from gamers, we have decided not to list the game in our store.” This seems a bit shady, though, since gamers are the ones who want to play.

Because of the game’s history, it seems much more likely that the Chinese government stepped in once again to deny the game to the gamers who very clearly do want to play. It’s possible the GOG platform is concerned that if they release Devotion that the entire GOG platform would be pulled from China, eliminating a major source of revenue. The only way to play Devotion currently is to go to Taiwan and buy a physical copy of the game, since it was sold in stores, but only in Taiwan.