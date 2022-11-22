The Movie 'Devotion' Tackles the True Story of Ensign Jesse L. Brown

Jesse Brown is a real historical figure and the first African American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy's flight training program. For his efforts during the Korean War, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart medal, and the Air Medal.

Born in Hattiesburg, Miss., Jesse was a salutatorian in his racially segregated high school and graduated from Ohio State University. In 1946, he enlisted in the Navy and was admitted to the aviation program.