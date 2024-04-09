Home > Viral News > Influencers Desi Perkins's Y2K-Inspired Shades Collection With Monet McMichael Keeps Selling Out (EXCLUSIVE) "I couldn’t be happier to have this be our first collaboration. We had so much fun working on this project," Desi shared. By Anna Quintana Apr. 9 2024, Published 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Two influencers are always better than one — just ask Desi Perkins and Monet McMichael. The content creators teamed up to collaborate on a collection of eyewear that is the perfect mix of modern and Y2K glam.

The limited-edition DEZI x Monet collection dropped on March 21 and keeps selling out, which is no surprise given Desi and Monet's dedicated fanbases. Plus, at the affordable price point, who wouldn't want to snag a pair? Desi spoke exclusively with Distractify about the collaboration.



Desi Perkins collaboration with Monet McMichael was a full-circle moment.

Desi might be a beauty and lifestyle creator today, but before launching her own brand of shades, her very first collaboration was with an eyewear company. So, it is no surprise she returned the favor when she got the opportunity. "Before starting my brand, my first collaboration was also with an eyewear company. So now to be the founder and have this be Monet's first collaboration is a full-circle moment," Desi told Distractify in an exclusive statement.

"I couldn’t be happier to have this be our first collaboration. We had so much fun working on this project. It’s been a little over a year since we started working on this together and to finally see the reaction is amazing. Everyone is so excited," she shared. The collection is filled with '90s-inspired styles, bold colors, and Y2K influences; there are frameless styles and pastel hues that are effortlessly chic ... just like Desi and Monet.

The DEZI x Monet collection ranges in price from $79 to $90.

The collection features two new styles along with two new colorways for DEZI's existing frames "Slick." There are the “Moneybag$" frames, an ode to Monet's nickname from her high school softball days, which are available in gold and chrome or gold and plum, and “Montay," wrap frames that come in four different colors and named after Monet’s alter ego.

“I have always been a huge fan of Desi and her content,” Monet McMichael said in a press release. “When she first dropped DEZI Eyewear, I was even more obsessed with her and I imagined every single style was going to be perfect, which it was! When Desi approached me about working together, I immediately felt the synergy. I was so excited to provide my style and creative direction to a brand I have always loved and work with someone who I look up to in this industry.”