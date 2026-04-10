DHS Defends $70M Jet as Trump Keeps Plan After Noem Exit “ICE purchased this plane before Secretary (Markwayne Mullin) was confirmed. This aircraft will be available to Cabinet members who need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 10 2026, 7:49 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Kristi Noem and Melania Trump

In a messy turn of events, Kristi Noem and First Lady Melania Trump’s names have intertwined. Before being fired from her position as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Noem had reportedly leased a $70 million private jet. Despite her removal, Donald Trump refused to forgo the purchase and has decided to use it for top government officials, as well as for Melania Trump.

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A DHS spokesperson stated that the department had expected to acquire ownership of the vehicle before Noem’s removal. Despite her unexpected firing, the administration decided to proceed with the purchase of the jet.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem

According to the statement, “According to a DHS spokesperson, “ICE purchased this plane before Secretary (Markwayne Mullin) was confirmed. This aircraft will be available to Cabinet members who need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility.” ​ Despite Melania Trump’s approval rating going downhill at a fast pace, Melania Trump does not travel much as a representative of the government. However, she accompanies her husband during important White House events.

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Kristi Noem Purchased a $70 Million 'Luxury' Boeing 737 With a Queen Bed and Bar For "Deportation"

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has time and again faced strict criticism for spending excessively on its facilities and operations. Despite DHS acquiring an enormous budget in the recent financial years, ICE has been accused of keeping its detention centers not up to the standard, with some calling them worse than jails.

Kristi Noem had faced scrutiny over the misuse of government funds and splurging on luxury items, especially aircraft. Before her firing over a $220 million ad campaign, she had reportedly misappropriated funds. According to the BBC, during her tenure, Norm had approved the purchase of two Gulfstream G700 luxury jets and the purchase of a third aircraft, a Boeing 737, for about $70m, was underway.

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The Trump administration is keeping Kristi Noem's $70 million luxury jet for use by cabinet secretaries and Melania Trump.



The plane features a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, four large flat-screen TVs, and a bar. pic.twitter.com/ePVYaEOa5A — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 8, 2026 Source: X Kristi Noem's $70 million luxury jet is being used by cabinet secretaries and Melania Trump. SOURCE: X/FACTPOSTNEWS

Noem said that the luxury jet would be used for "dual missions.” She said that it would be used to deport illegal immigrants, as well as for Cabinet travel, and was chosen for its "long-range command and control aircraft". At a Senate hearing, a senator presented a picture of a lavish bedroom allegedly from inside one of the jets. Noem acknowledged the plane had a bedroom. However, she said that it was being "refurbished".

In February, the DHS also defended the decision of purchase, saying that the $70 million jet was going to be used for deportation purposes. NBC News reported that the Boeing 737 Max 8 luxury jet boasted a bedroom with a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, four large flat-screen TVs, and a functioning bar. One area inside the vehicle had been converted to accommodate deportees.

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Despite facing strict scrutiny, DHS officials and Kristi Noem herself said that the department saved money by opting for the luxury jet instead of a military aircraft.

How taxpayers are still getting screwed on Kristi Noem's Big Beautiful Jet https://t.co/cTLCpJ6AOt — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 10, 2026 Source: X Kristi Noem's $70 million luxury jet SOURCE: X/MOTHERJONES