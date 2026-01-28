Kristi Noem Is the Secretary of Homeland Security — Here's What Her Husband Does Kristi and Bryon tied the knot in 1992, and they share three children together. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 28 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sdbryonnoem

When President Donald Trump began assembling his cabinet for his second, and final, term in office, he picked some unusual choices. From former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to unqualified advisors like Elon Musk, most of his appointments raised eyebrows. However, one of his most qualified appointments came in the form of former US Representative and Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem.

During her time as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem has become more infamous than famous. But behind the headlines and chaos lies a very real person. Here's what we know about her husband, Byron Noem's job, as they try to live their lives while the United States swirls in turbulence around her ICE agents.

What is the job of Kristi Noem's husband?

Kristi served as both a U.S. Congress member and a governor, so what does Bryon do? According to his bio with the National Governors' Association, Bryon comes from humble beginnings. His bio states that he grew up in Hamlin County, South Dakota, and graduated from Northern State University with a degree in business finance.

After graduating from college, Bryon kept life simple, coaching basketball and putting in long hours on the family farm. He and Kristi tied the knot in 1992 in Watertown, South Dakota. They share three children together: Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker. Although Bryan mostly avoids headlines, he and Kristi seem to still be married.

He worked at Bryant State Bank as an insurance agent for a while, eventually purchasing the insurance portion of the bank and launching his own business with it. These days, he works as an insurance agent and runs his business, Noem Insurance. As Kristi's husband, he also launched the ‘This is South Dakota’ initiative, which focuses on revitalizing small-town South Dakota.

Kristi Noem started 2026 under threat of impeachment.

While things seem to be going well for her husband, unfortunately for Kristi Noem, 2026 didn't kick off the way she probably hoped. With ICE agents seemingly terrorizing citizens and immigrants alike, things rapidly went downhill for the Department of Homeland Security secretary as she scrambled to save public face.

But after two shootings in as many weeks that took the lives of American citizens, the threat of impeachment began to loom for Noem. On Jan. 26, 2027, Greg Bovino, who served as U.S. Border Patrol commander at large, was demoted, per Reuters.

Bovino was one of the last few major roles standing between Noem and accountability. Seeing a chance, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries turned up the pressure on Trump to fire Noem, threatening to impeach her if he failed to do so, per The Hill. Noem's time at DHS has been marked by chaos, turbulence, and now several deaths.