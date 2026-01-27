What’s Really Going on Between Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem? Both are married with kids... By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 27 2026, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Word on the street is that former South Dakota Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and her right-hand man, Corey Lewandowski, are having an affair. And it’s not hard to see why the rumor has gained traction. In case you didn’t know, Lewandowski served as Noem’s political advisor while she was governor of South Dakota, roughly from 2019 to 2021.

Not long after Noem was confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security in 2025, Lewandowski began working for the department as well, initially believed to be a part-time role, though it ultimately turned into something far more permanent. Given the fact that they’ve been working in close quarters for so long, rumors of an affair eventually surfaced. Those claims are believed to have started back in 2019 and have remained persistent well into 2026. So, are the rumors true? Here’s what we know.

Here are all the details on the Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem affair rumor.

Source: Mega

For years, rumors of an affair between DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been floating around, so much so that the two have had to repeatedly deny them.

But in case you didn’t know, Noem is married to Byron Noem, whom she wed in 1992, and together they welcomed three children. Lewandowski is also married. He married a woman named Alison Lewandowski in 2005, and they share four children. Before Lewandowski, Alison was previously married to Brian Kinney, who tragically died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Now, back to the affair rumors. While it’s public knowledge that both Noem and Lewandowski are married, sources claim they have been anything but discreet when it comes to romantic displays of affection. One source told The New York Post that during a 2021 event at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., the two were very “handsy.” “I remember it was so absurdly blatant and public,” the source said.

According to them, the two were at the bar of the Hyatt Regency Orlando, surrounded by plenty of others. The source added, “This has been a known, open thing, and we’ve all been waiting for it to blow up at some point.”

Here's Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, who had an adulterous affair while promoting Christian values. Their favorite commandments:

- Thou Shalt Leave The Motel Separately

- Thou Shalt Tell Your Spouse "The Meeting Ran Late. Again"

- Thou Shalt Shoot Your Dog As Foreplay pic.twitter.com/bf9zNPq37E — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 29, 2024

Another person claimed to have seen the two together in December 2020 at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, with Noem even sitting on Lewandowski’s lap. There have been other alleged sightings of the two showing the level of affection (in public) one would typically reserve for a spouse.

Despite the so-called "evidence," Kristi Noem has publicly attempted to dispel the affair rumors.