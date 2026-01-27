Donald Trump and Kristi Noem Advisor Corey Lewandowski Values the Privacy of His Wife and Kids Corey Lewandowski has worked closely with Kristi Noem for years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2026, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Author and political commentator Corey Lewandowski has worked closely with Donald Trump for years. He is an unofficial advisor to Trump, and he works with the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, too. But, outside of politics, is Corey Lewandowski married, and does he have any kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Like others who work in politics, Lewandowski's private life is pretty, well, private. He does not appear to have public social media accounts, short of an account on X (formerly Twitter). He also hasn't spoken much about his family. However, he has shared snippets over the years to give some people a peek into his private life. Does that private life include Lewandowski being a full-on family man, though?

Article continues below advertisement

Is Corey Lewandowski married?

Although Lewandowski doesn't often speak publicly about his marriage, he is married to a woman by the name of Alison Lewandowski. The pair got married in 2005. According to The Sun, the pair dated when they were kids, but fell off after high school. Alison went on to marry her first husband, who tragically died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on United Airlines Flight 175, per the Patch in New Hampshire.

In 2016, Alison was present at a 9/11 remembrance event in Massachusetts, where she and her first husband, Brian Kinney, met. According to the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Alison recalled that she would "check out the cute boy" at the local gas station where he worked as a kid. Years after Brian's death, Alison married Corey.

Article continues below advertisement

So happy ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is back in the White House. America is back on a path to Greatness pic.twitter.com/6YTX9jIYvF — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) January 29, 2025

Despite Corey and Alison having their own history as kids with their own reported romance, there are rumors that Corey and Noem have a relationship that goes beyond professionalism. The New York Post reported that sources close to the pair claimed Noem and Corey have been having an affair for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Another alleged source told The Daily Mail the same thing in 2023. Of course, neither Noem nor Corey has confirmed this. And, as it stands, Corey is married to Alison. But the rumors of the two of them have been around for quite some time, given their close proximity in Trump's inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement

Corey Lewandowski and his wife have four kids.

Per The Sun, Corey and Alison have four kids together, three boys and a girl. Corey seems to prefer to keep his family out of the public eye, though. There are no confirmed social media accounts that allow people to keep up with Corey and his family, and he is rarely seen with his wife or kids at political events.