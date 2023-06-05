Distractify
Home > Gaming

Blizzard Celebrates 'Diablo IV' Release With Weekly Twitch Drops Offering Cosmetics

Activision Blizzard has launched Twitch Drops for 'Diablo IV,' allowing players to acquire several exclusive cosmetics for supporting streamers.

Anthony Jones - Author
By

Jun. 5 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

'Diablo IV' Character traveling through a rocky landscape on horseback.
Source: Activision Blizzard

To celebrate the release of Diablo IV, Activision Blizzard has kicked off four weeks of Twitch Drops.

These prizes are exclusive cosmetics that eager players can acquire for watching several streamers in the Diablo IV Support a Streamer program.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, it's not a requirement to have a Diablo IV copy to take part, but you must connect your Battle.net and Twitch accounts before tuning in. We'll discuss all Diablo IV Twitch Drops and list the requirements on how to get them.

All 'Diablo IV' Twitch Drops and prize requirements:

According to the Activision Blizzard Twitch Drops announcement blog, each week will have different cosmetics and start and end times.

The weekly requirements to earn these Twitch Drops demand viewers watch at least three hours of a Diablo IV stream. As a bonus, viewers can watch an additional three hours to obtain more unique cosmetics.

Below is every prize listed on the blog, separated by week and the number of hours a viewer watches.

Article continues below advertisement
'Diablo IV' Character fighting off a group of fiery monsters.
Source: Activision Blizzard

WeekStart/End TimesTwitch Drops (3 Hours)Twitch Drops (6 Hours)
Week 1June 5, 4 p.m. — June 11, 11:59 p.m. PDT.Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors.Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy.
Week 2June 12, 12 a.m. —June 18, 11: 59 p.m. PDT.Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor.Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.
Article continues below advertisement

Week 3June 19, 12 a.m. — June 25, 11:59 p.m. PDT.Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor.Font of the Mother Back Trophy.
Week 4June 26, 12 a.m. — July 2, 11:59 p.m. PDT.Azurehand Skull-Crusher.Matriarch's Mantle Back Trophy.

From now until July 2 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, players can also get an exclusive Primal Instinct Mount as a reward for gifting two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to an eligible Diablo IV streamer.

You can follow the rather long list of partnered creators that Activision Blizzard has compiled if you're interested.

Article continues below advertisement
'Diablo IV' Key art of Necromancer surrounded by undead.
Source: Activision Blizzard

You don't need to watch the same channel to earn the 'Diablo IV' Twitch Drops.

In the Q&A portion of the announcement blog, Activision Blizzard clarified viewers don't have to watch a single Diablo IV content creator the whole time.

Viewers can hop between eligible channels without losing progress, but that doesn't mean you can watch both at the same time and gain progress quicker.

When you do meet the requirements, you must manually claim the Twitch Drops on the channel you're watching or from the Drops Inventory menu on the platform.

As long as you watch in moderation, you can get every Twitch Drop relatively easily.

Diablo IV is now available via early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 for Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions buyers and will officially release on June 6.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

There Are Five Classes in 'Diablo IV' — but This One is the Best

Can You Run 'Diablo IV' on the Steam Deck? Yes, But It'll Take Some Workaround

Don't Start 'Diablo IV' Without This Beginner's Guide

Latest Gaming News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.