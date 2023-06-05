Home > Gaming Blizzard Celebrates 'Diablo IV' Release With Weekly Twitch Drops Offering Cosmetics Activision Blizzard has launched Twitch Drops for 'Diablo IV,' allowing players to acquire several exclusive cosmetics for supporting streamers. By Anthony Jones Jun. 5 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Activision Blizzard

To celebrate the release of Diablo IV, Activision Blizzard has kicked off four weeks of Twitch Drops. These prizes are exclusive cosmetics that eager players can acquire for watching several streamers in the Diablo IV Support a Streamer program.

Luckily, it's not a requirement to have a Diablo IV copy to take part, but you must connect your Battle.net and Twitch accounts before tuning in. We'll discuss all Diablo IV Twitch Drops and list the requirements on how to get them.

All 'Diablo IV' Twitch Drops and prize requirements:

According to the Activision Blizzard Twitch Drops announcement blog, each week will have different cosmetics and start and end times. The weekly requirements to earn these Twitch Drops demand viewers watch at least three hours of a Diablo IV stream. As a bonus, viewers can watch an additional three hours to obtain more unique cosmetics. Below is every prize listed on the blog, separated by week and the number of hours a viewer watches.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Week Start/End Times Twitch Drops (3 Hours) Twitch Drops (6 Hours) Week 1 June 5, 4 p.m. — June 11, 11:59 p.m. PDT. Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors. Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy. Week 2 June 12, 12 a.m. —June 18, 11: 59 p.m. PDT. Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor. Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy.

Week 3 June 19, 12 a.m. — June 25, 11:59 p.m. PDT. Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor. Font of the Mother Back Trophy. Week 4 June 26, 12 a.m. — July 2, 11:59 p.m. PDT. Azurehand Skull-Crusher. Matriarch's Mantle Back Trophy.

From now until July 2 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, players can also get an exclusive Primal Instinct Mount as a reward for gifting two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to an eligible Diablo IV streamer. You can follow the rather long list of partnered creators that Activision Blizzard has compiled if you're interested.

Source: Activision Blizzard

You don't need to watch the same channel to earn the 'Diablo IV' Twitch Drops.

In the Q&A portion of the announcement blog, Activision Blizzard clarified viewers don't have to watch a single Diablo IV content creator the whole time. Viewers can hop between eligible channels without losing progress, but that doesn't mean you can watch both at the same time and gain progress quicker.