Overpower Your Enemies in Diablo IV With This Deadly Necromancer Build
The Necromancer is one of the most unique classes you’ll find in Sanctuary. Here’s a look at some of the best Necro builds in Diablo IV.
If you’re searching for a unique playstyle in Diablo IV, you’ll want to take a close look at the Necromancer class. With the ability to summon minions to do their bidding and fire off ranged attacks to eliminate threats before they get close, the Necromancer is a powerful class when played properly.
Here’s a look at the best Diablo IV Necromancer builds. Keep in mind that these will likely change as the game receives updates — and as millions of players experiment with all the Necromancer skills and discover powerful new combinations.
The best 'Diablo IV' Necromancer build.
The best Necromancer builds in Diablo IV make use of both ranged attacks and the ability to summon mobs to do your bidding. This allows your tiny army to deal passive damage to nearby foes, while you can focus your attention on larger prey.
For now, one of the best Diablo IV Necromancer builds revolves around maximizing the damage your minions can deal. Here’s a closer look at which skills on your skill tree you should invest in.
Basic Skills
- Decompose: Allows you to deal increased damage and form a usable Corpse.
Core Skills
- Blight: Deals Shadow Damage and creates an area that harms anyone that enters it.
- Supernatural Blight: You and minions deal increased damage to enemies within Blight.
Corpse and Macabre Skills
- Corpse Explosion: Detonate a usable Corpse, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
- Skeletal Warrior Mastery: Level this up as much as possible, allowing you to increase the damage output of your Skeletal Warriors.
Curse Skills
- Death’s Embrace: Nearby enemies take more damage and deal less damage.
- Skeletal Mage Mastery: Your Skeletal Mages become more powerful as you level this up.
Summoning Skills
- Necrotic Carapace: Gain Fortify when a Corpse is formed.
- Reaper’s Pursuit: Hitting enemies with Darkness Skills increases movement speed.
Ultimate Skill
- Army of the Dead: Summon Volatile Skeletons that explode when near enemies.
- Bonded in Essence: Skeletal Priest’s heal your Skeleton Army for a portion of their health.
- Death’s Defense: Your summoned minions won’t lose more than 75% of their Maximum Life from a single attack.
Capstone Skill
- Kalan’s Edict: After not taking damage for a few seconds, your summoned Minions will gain increased attack speed (this effect is doubled if you have enough Minions in your army).
As for the Paragon Board, which is unlocked later in the game, you’ll want to progress through it by unlocking Nodes that improve your Minion’s defense and attack power. A good Necromancer will rely heavily on their army of undead — and it’s important to remember that they’re just as important as your individual stats or armor.
Also, note that there are numerous different builds that are viable for the Necromancer in Diablo IV. So if the above build doesn’t fit your playstyle, feel free to tinker with your skill allocations. And keep in mind that the best Necromancer builds are likely to change in the coming months once more players get their hands on Diablo IV.