'Diablo IV' is Collaborating With KFC — Here's How to Claim Your In-Game Content 'Diablo IV' is joining forces with KFC to bring a bit of finger-licking goodness to Sanctuary. Here's how to claim your 'Diablo IV' KFC rewards. By Jon Bitner May 31 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

In what must be the strangest collaboration of 2023, Blizzard Entertainment is joining forces with KFC to promote the launch of Diablo IV. Qualifying orders from KFC will grant you a variety of Diablo IV items — and some of them are actually pretty enticing. Better yet, they’re all pretty easy to earn without dropping tons of cash on fast food. Here’s a look at the Diablo IV KFC rewards, along with how to unlock them in-game and use them with your character.

What are the 'Diablo IV' KFC rewards?

There are five Diablo IV KFC rewards up for grabs. All of these are cosmetic items that can be used to change the appearance of your in-game items, so you don’t have to worry about KFC fanatics gaining access to high-level gear that’ll impact their performance. They do, however, give you a fun way to show your love for fried chicken while roaming the oppressive streets of Sanctuary.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s a look at the five Diablo IV KFC rewards. Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow

Thrumming Axle

Hand of Gallus

Vessel of the Eleven

Foul Reaper Scythe All five of these exclusive rewards look surprisingly cool, making it worth the effort to go out of your way and check out the KFC promotion.

How to unlock KFC rewards in 'Diablo IV'?

Unlocking these KFC rewards in Diablo IV is simple, but your time to cash in on the event is quickly running out. To earn these cosmetic transmogs, you’ll need to make qualifying KFC purchases by July 2. To get your first reward, all you need to do is connect your KFC account to your Battle.net account. Follow these steps to complete the process:

Log in to your KFC account or create a new one.

Head to the official KFC and Diablo IV website, then scroll to the middle of the page. Here, you’ll find a button to link your Battle.net account to your KFC account. Following the above steps will unlock the first reward (Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow). To unlock the other KFC rewards, you’ll need to purchase qualifying products on KFC.com or the KFC app while signed into your account. Each qualifying purchase will unlock a single cosmetic.

As long as your two accounts are synced, your KFC Diablo IV cosmetics will appear in your Battle.net account after redeeming them on the My Diablo Rewards page. Keep in mind that your purchase must be made online or through the KFC app, so don’t go running to your local KFC hoping to snag a redemption code. This promotion is run entirely online — so save your gas money for another day.

