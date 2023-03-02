Home > Life Goals > Food Source: Getty Images The Double Down first hit KFC's menu in 2010. KFC Is Bringing Back Their Beloved Bunless Sandwich This Month By Kelly Corbett Mar. 2 2023, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

It’s time to go feast mode at KFC. The fast-food restaurant chain is temporarily bringing back a popular menu item after nearly a decade-long hiatus. It’s called the Double Down, and it's a godsend for fried chicken lovers everywhere. As Nick Chavez, the CMO of KFC U.S. said in a press release, it is "one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever." Below, we share all the mouthwatering details about this finger-licking good return and where you can find it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken

What is the KFC Double Down?

The KFC Double Down is a bunless fried chicken sandwich that contains a pair of fried chicken filets complemented with two slices of cheese, bacon, and a choice of mayo or spicy sauce. The two fried chicken filets serve as the bun as no bread is included.

Article continues below advertisement

The Double Down first hit the menu in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches in the first month. Amid controversial health concerns, the brand temporarily brought it back again in April 2014. However, the Double Down hasn't been seen on the menu since.

Double Down on the Double Down, returning for a limited time on 3/6 ‼️ https://t.co/yN8aLdSggR pic.twitter.com/I7eYxSaiwO — KFC (@kfc) March 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Where can you order the KFC Double Down?

The KFC Double Down will be available to order at participating locations starting on March 6. It will remain on the menu for four weeks and can be ordered in-store, online using Quick Pick-Up, through the KFC app, or on KFC.com.

Also being introduced on March 6 for four weeks is the premium Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich. This new handheld, which does include a freshly-toasted brioche bun, contains one fried chicken filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of bacon, mayo, and pickles.

Some fans will be able to order KFC's Double Down a day early.

And if 2,014 super fans want to sign up for the chance to order the Double Down a day early…👀 See terms: https://t.co/04jtTUBOw6 https://t.co/Vwo9RlbFDk — KFC (@kfc) March 2, 2023