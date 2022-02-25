The Wild Story of a Mother-Daughter Killing Duo Is Explored in a New 20/20 Special

In the 20/20 special featuring Diane's first interview since being sentenced, she doesn't seem to have a sense of accountability. Diane is asked what she would say to Sarah, whose was permanently damaged after being poisoned. "I'm sorry for what she went through," Diane says.

Notice how she says "for what she went through" and not "for what I did." Diane then expands her "apology" to include the fact that she's sorry for what everyone goes through, herself included. It's a mess. Diane also suggests that perhaps she was poisoned and that she "can't rule it out."