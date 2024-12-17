Diane Delano Dies at 67 — What We Know About Her Cause of Death Diane passed away at her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. on Dec. 13, 2024. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 17 2024, 9:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood has bid farewell to another beloved star. Diane Delano, best known for her roles as Sister Beech in The Wicker Man (2006), a mountain girl in The Ladykillers, and her work on Northern Exposure (1991-1995), has passed away suddenly. A representative for the actress confirmed to TMZ on Dec. 17, 2024, that she died on Dec. 13, 2024, at just 67 years old.

Diane, who made her debut on screen in 1983 as a nurse in St. Elsewhere, was a familiar face in Hollywood for decades. Fans, obviously heartbroken by her unexpected passing, are eager to understand the circumstances surrounding her death. Here's what we know so far about Diane's cause of death.

What is Diane Delano's cause of death?

Diane passed away following her battle with cancer, per Forbes. She was at her home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at the time. When TMZ first reported the news, her rep stated she had passed after a "brief illness." It’s unclear what form of cancer Diane had, but based on the rep’s statement, it’s possible she had only recently been diagnosed and quickly succumbed to her condition.

Her friend Stepfanie Kramer shared in a statement with Forbes, "She was big and bold and brought her sharp wit and perfect comic timing to every role," adding, "Her earthy and raucous presence enabled her to always own the room. She was one of a kind." And that she was!

OH MY GOD I'm gutted. Diane Delano, voice of Stompa (among others like Pantha, Devastation, and Big Barda) died today at only 67 years old.



Her role as Bobbi Glass in Popular was ICONIC. I'm so sad I will never see her pop up randomly in another movie or TV show I'm watching. pic.twitter.com/SpaDSQQdmM — Petunia Pigbottom (@WonderPigbottom) December 17, 2024

What has Diane Delano been in?

The list is endless. Diane, born on Jan. 29, 1957, didn’t take long to score her first acting gig — and once she got going, she never stopped. She held major and brief roles in dozens of TV shows and movies, many of them classics, if we’re being honest.