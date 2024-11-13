Home > Entertainment Legendary English Actor Timothy West Dies at Age 90 — Details on His Cause of Death Timothy West "died peacefully" in his sleep on Nov. 12, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 13 2024, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The acting world has lost a true icon in Timothy West. The beloved English actor, known for his remarkable versatility, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, according to a short statement issued by his children. He was 90 years old.

As fans and colleagues mourn Timothy West's death, many are left wondering what led to this devastating loss. Here's everything we know so far about the circumstances regarding Timothy West's passing and any details regarding the cause of his death.

Source: Mega

What was Timothy West's cause of death?

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, Timothy West's children — Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph — shared in a statement that their father died "peacefully in his sleep" on November 12. They also noted that he was with "family and friends at the end."

"After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening," the statement read. "He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

The kids also expressed gratitude to the healthcare professionals who cared for him in his final days, commenting, "We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St. George's Hospital, Tooting, and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."

Given that Timothy West was 90 at the time of his passing, it's likely that he died of old age or natural causes. However, this remains speculative, as the official cause of death has not yet been verified. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available regarding Timothy West's passing.

Timothy West was born on Oct. 20, 1934, the only son of actress Olive (née Carleton-Crowe) and actor Lockwood West. He had a younger sister, Patricia, who was five years younger. Although Timothy showed an early interest in acting, his parents initially discouraged him from pursuing it. In a 2011 interview with The Yorkshire Post, the British star revealed that acting "wasn't sold to me as a noble profession."

The Doctors family are deeply saddened to hear of Timothy West’s passing. His final on-screen appearance in today’s Doctors episode is a moving reminder of his incredible talent, and it was an honour to have him join us. We send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ebCR7xKdeD — BBC Doctors (@BBCDoctors) November 13, 2024

Timothy was educated at the John Lyon School in Harrow, Bristol Grammar School (where he was a classmate of Julian Glover), and Polytechnic Regent Street (now the University of Westminster). At Polytechnic, he became actively involved in the drama club, both as an actor and director.

Before pursuing acting full-time, Timothy worked in various jobs, including as an office furniture salesman and a quality control engineer at EMI Records. His big break came in 1956 when he joined the Wimbledon Theatre as an assistant stage manager.

Timothy's career spanned more than six decades, during which he established himself as a versatile actor and respected director. He began his career in repertory theatre and made his West End debut in 1959 in Caught Napping. He was also a key member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, playing Macbeth twice, Uncle Vanya twice, Solness in The Master Builder twice, and King Lear four times.

Source: Mega (L-R) Queen Camilla, Timothy West, and Hayley Mills during a garden party in May 2024.

Timothy's breakthrough came in television with the 1975 series Edward the Seventh, where he played the title role from age 23 to the King's death. Other significant TV roles followed, including appearances in Nicholas and Alexandra and The Day of the Jackal, as well as roles in popular shows like Brass, Coronation Street, and EastEnders. He also appeared in the 1999 film The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc and the BBC's Iris.