Timothy West Was Devoted to His Wife, Actor Prunella Scales, Until He Passed Away

British thespian Timothy West died on Tuesday, Nov. 12. He was best known for commanding his audience on both the stage and on screen with film and TV roles.

Timothy's family shared on Wednesday, Nov. 13 that the actor died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90. As we mourn his loss, here's a look at the actor's wife and children.

Was Timothy West married?

Timothy was married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage to Jacqueline Boyer lasted from 1956 until 1961, and they had a daughter, Juliet, according to The Guardian. Two years after his first marriage, he married fellow actor Prunella Scales. Together they had two sons, Samuel and Joseph.

Prunella is known for her work on various projects, including the British TV series Fawlty Towers. She continued working until 2014 and retired after being diagnosed with vascular dementia that year. In October 2023, Timothy shared with Alzheimer's Society that he noticed subtle signs of dementia before she was officially diagnosed.

Timothy West's children shared a statement following his death.

Timothy's children, Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph West, were the ones who released the news of his death to the masses. They shared in their statement confirming his death that his wife, his three children, and a team of grandkids are remembering him. "Tim was with friends and family at the end," they wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). "He leaves his wife, Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.”