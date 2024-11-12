Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Jamie Sigler Paid Tribute to Her Brother 10 Years After His Death in 2014 The actress posted a lengthy tribute to her brother. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 12 2024, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jamielynnsigler

Although she's continued to work in the years since The Sopranos, Jamie-Lynn Sigler will always be best known as Meadow Soprano on the iconic HBO drama. In the years since that show, Jamie has built a career as a podcaster and influencer and now commands a following of more than 400,000 on Instagram.

In one post from Nov. 12, Jamie memorialized her brother, Adam. The post was a heartfelt tribute to him but didn't go into much detail about what happened to him. Following the post, many wondered what happened to Adam. Here's what we know.

What happened to Jamie Sigler's brother?

Adam Sigler died on Nov. 12, 2014, of a brain hemorrhage. According to reporting from Us Weekly at the time, Adam was in a coma and surrounded by family prior to his death. "Adam was always so happy and inspired Jamie to be a better person every day," one insider explained. "She loved him dearly and will miss him more than anyone can ever imagine. The family was with him every second he was in a coma and was surrounded by his entire family when he passed."

The hemorrhage appears to have been quite sudden, and Adam was just 33 at the time of his death. In her post on Instagram, Jamie said that Adam had taught her many things over the course of his life, and that she had continued to learn from her brother even after his death.

Jamie paid tribute to her brother in a touching post.

"Today is 10 years my brother Adam has been gone," she wrote. "He was as handsome as you get, and he knew it, so for you Ad, today deserves a hard post with your gorgeous mug. You taught me so much about life while being your little sister those 33 years, but even more about it after you were gone. You just never took life too seriously."

"You always had a smile or a joke to crack about the most serious and scariest of times and while it drove me mad in the moment, you were always right," she continued. "It always works out. Even in your death, I saw so much beauty about this world and about people and how long our effect can last on those we come in contact with. I miss you all the time."

Although it's been a decade since Jamie lost her brother, it's clear that she still thinks about him all the time. "I know you are here with us, and I’m so glad to share your beautiful face and light with the world today."