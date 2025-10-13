Diane Keaton's Political Comments Paint a Picture of Her Beliefs Before Her Death California Gov. Gavin Newsom paid tribute to Diane Keaton. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 13 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Before Diane Keaton's unexpected death in October 2025, she was one of the more unproblematic actors in Hollywood who had a decades-long career behind her. So when she died at 79, many were curious about Diane Keaton's political views and if she had endorsed a candidate in the last presidential election before her death.

Diane lived in California, a more liberal state, and was even born there. Since plenty of Hollywood elites have political views across the board, however, it's possible that Diane was far-right or far-left leaning when it came to politics. So, what did Diane say, if anything, about her political beliefs when she was alive? That's what many want to know now.



What were Diane Keaton's political views?

In the years leading up to her death, Diane did not speak much on politics. However, in 2008, Diane did publicly share her support for then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. According to New York Magazine, Diane commented about the election during a signing for her book California Romantica.

"I can't say how much she means to me as a female figure. Period. How she's solved her problems. And how she just went right back to work. She's a working woman. I admire that," Diane said at the time. She also admitted that she voted for Clinton and that she hoped the candidate could be Barack Obama's running mate as vice president, if nothing else.

Btw, Diane Keaton outclassed her contemporaries by never using her fame to screech about politics and divide America. — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) October 12, 2025

Diane also said at that time, per the outlet, that she would also support Obama. He went on to win the 2008 primaries and win the election later on. Diane said that, for that election, it had to be a Democrat "this time." She also said, in no uncertain terms, "I'm a Democrat." If her political views changed over the years after that election, she did not publicly state as much.

Although Diane was not vocal about politics often over the years, there are some fans who believe she had more liberal beliefs. This is because she often spoke about female empowerment and how to remain independent and outspoken, even into older age. In 2014, Diane was the keynote speaker at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women event.

“We're women, more powerful than failure, more than just what makes us comfortable. Be Bold, Be Brave and Be Fierce".

✨Diane Keaton, 01/05/1946 – 10/11/2025



May she rest in power. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/w6o8Q9mFeH — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) October 11, 2025

When she was asked when it takes to be a strong and independent woman, Diane replied, per CNBC, "Balls. You have to keep trying." She also reportedly said, "I just love being a woman, don't you?" Those comments don't speak to Diane's politics, but they do show evidence of one of Diane's important social issues during her life. According to the Conference for Women website, it is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. It has no specific political leaning.

Gavin Newsom released a statement about Diane Keaton after her death.

After Diane died, tons of celebrities made statements and social media posts to celebrate her life as their friend and as an actor. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also made a statement. Since he is a Democrat, some took that to mean Diane must have maintained her political beliefs that she once expressed publicly, though that has not been confirmed.

