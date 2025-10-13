Diane Keaton's Fashion Choices Often Involved Turtlenecks or Other Neck Coverings — Here's Why "Or, in my case, 'clothes make the woman.'" By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 13 2025, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you saw a movie with Diane Keaton in it in the years leading up to her 2025 death, you might have noticed a specific costume choice that always had her neck covered. In red carpet photos, Diane always seemed to have a turtle neck or an extra high collar, seemingly covering most of her neck. But why did Diane Keaton cover her neck so much, and when did the choice start for her?

The actress died unexpectedly in October 2025, and as many began to mourn Diane, others had questions about who she was when she was alive. For fans who did not follow her career or life as closely as others, one question that remained was the ongoing decision to cover her neck whenever she could, both in and outside of her movie roles.

Why did Diane Keaton cover her neck?

In Diane's earlier roles in her career, when she was much younger, she didn't cover her neck. However, at some point later on in her career, possibly in the '90s, she seemed to begin to allow her collar to creep up slowly until she wore shirts that covered her neck more often than not. Some might have seen a turtleneck, high collar, or scarf as Diane's style choice just for fashion, but apparently, that wasn't the only reason for her look.

According to The New York Times, Diane wrote in her book of essays, Fashion First, that she developed her own style over the years, some of which made her feel protected in a way. And one reason she favored turtlenecks was apparently to hide her neck and frame her face. In doing so, she could draw more attention to her face.

"I had no doubt I could be the person I wanted to be if I applied Cary Grant's concept that 'clothes make the man,'" Diane wrote in Fashion First, per the outlet. "Or, in my case, 'clothes make the woman.'" Her decades-long battle with skin cancer might have also been a reason behind her need to cover up more often than not, though.

Diane Keaton dealt with some health issues years before her death.

Diane was diagnosed with skin cancer twice, per Page Six. In 2015, Diane told the Los Angeles Times that skin cancer was part of her "family history." She stressed the need to wear sunscreen often, and her signature hats helped hide her face from the sun. Her covered neck also likely protected other potentially exposed parts of her body.