Diane Keaton Lets Loose About Her Buttoned-up Fashion

In a 2019 InStyle interview , Diane said her attire is “very protective” — and in more ways than one.

“It hides a multitude of sins. Flaws, anxiety — things like that,” she said. “I would not feel comfortable in a short skirt or something cut off with my arms hanging out there. And I’ve always liked hats. They just frame a head. But, of course, nobody really thinks they’re as great as I do. And, you know, hats also protect you from the sun — I’ve had so many skin cancers.”