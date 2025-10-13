Diane Keaton's 911 Call: “Person Down” and Her Sudden Health Decline Diane’s health “declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 13 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The world has been forced to say goodbye to one of Hollywood’s most effortlessly cool icons again. Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress who redefined what it meant to be quirky, confident, and utterly herself, died at age 79 in her California home on Oct. 11, 2025.

Her passing shocked Hollywood and longtime fans alike. Now, newly released details, including the 911 call made from her home that day, reveal a glimpse into her final hours but leave behind even more unanswered questions. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2022

Diane Keaton's 911 call revealed a “person down” emergency.

TMZ obtained the dispatch audio from the morning of Oct. 11, 2025, confirming that first responders were sent to Diane’s Los Angeles-area residence. In the clip, the dispatcher says, “Rescue 19, person down,” before giving the address. Paramedics then transported a person from the scene by ambulance. Sources later identified that person as Diane. No cause of death has been publicly released as of this writing.

Friends say Diane Keaton’s health declined “very suddenly” before her death.

According to People, a friend told the outlet that Diane’s health “declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” The source added that it was “so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.” That same report noted she spent her final months surrounded by her closest family members and that even longtime friends “weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

In March, she surprised many by listing her beloved Brentwood “dream home” for sale. The very place she once called her forever house. People reported she had lived in Brentwood for many years and often walked her dog daily through the neighborhood, wearing her signature hat and sunglasses but that she hadn't been seen on her walks for a few months.

Diane Keaton leaves behind a career of authentic storytelling and style.

Over six decades, Diane built a career that felt as singular as her wardrobe. Her Oscar-winning turn in Annie Hall made her a symbol of intelligent, imperfect romantic leads and sparked countless style imitations. She went on to earn acclaim in The Godfather films, Marvin’s Room, Father of the Bride, and Something’s Gotta Give. All were films that showed her range from comedy to drama without ever losing her distinct and signature humor.

Her trademark look of wide-brimmed hats, gloves, and layers of whites, blacks, and neutrals became a form of armor and self-expression. But what fans loved most was how she played herself: a woman unafraid to be awkward, funny, and honest about aging in an industry that isn’t always kind to women who do it publicly.

Diane’s influence extended far beyond the screen. She was a writer, producer, product creator, and singer. Even her social media presence shows a star who did all the things while never taking herself too seriously.

For many fans, she was a reminder that aging isn’t something to hide from but something to celebrate. Her filmography is full of characters who were flawed, vulnerable, and deeply human. Ones that resonate in a sea of sameness and futile attempts at perfection.