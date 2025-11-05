How Dick Vitale Became College Basketball’s Most Iconic Voice and Built His Net Worth Doing It One phone call from a new network changed Dick Vitale’s life — and the future of college basketball on TV. By Darrell Marrow Updated Nov. 5 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dickiev_espn

Few broadcasters have enjoyed a career as long and illustrious as Dick Vitale’s. For more than four decades, he has served as one of college basketball’s most passionate voices — and he’s built an impressive net worth along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

Vitale’s path to broadcasting glory began on the sidelines. The New Jersey native started coaching high school basketball in the 1960s and quickly made a name for himself. In 1973, he landed the head-coaching job at the University of Detroit. After his coaching success, Vitale transitioned into broadcasting. The 86-year-old Hall of Famer, affectionately known as “Dickie V,” turned his love of the game into a massive financial empire.

Article continues below advertisement

Dick Vitale’s career has left him with a hefty net worth.

Vitale turned his basketball expertise into a lucrative career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the famed broadcaster has a $20 million fortune. The database credits his earnings from broadcasting and his earlier coaching salary as the foundation of his wealth. The New York Times reported that his coaching success helped him secure a three-year contract with the Detroit Pistons in 1978 worth $100,000 per year plus a new Cadillac.

Dick Vitale Sports broadcaster Net worth: $20 million Dick Vitale is a legendary sportscaster best known as the voice of college basketball on ESPN. The Hall of Famer became a cultural icon for his signature catchphrases like “It’s awesome, baby!” and his high-energy commentary. Birth name: Richard John Vitale Birthdate: June 9, 1939 Birthplace: Passaic, New Jersey Mother: Mae Vitale Father: John Vitale

Article continues below advertisement

His NBA chapter, however, ended quickly. The Pistons struggled, and on Nov. 8, 1979, the team fired the fiery coach. Soon after, a life-changing phone call came from a new cable network: ESPN wanted him to try broadcasting. Vitale initially refused, saying, “Absolutely no way. I know nothing about TV.” His wife, Lorraine, encouraged him to take the chance and have fun with it. He joined ESPN full-time in its inaugural 1979–80 season, and never looked back.

Vitale’s voice and personality led to endorsement deals and commercials with major brands over the years — everything from DiGiorno pizza and Taco Bell to GEICO insurance. Vitale also turned his love of hoops and life into print. He has written over a dozen books, including memoirs and motivational books. Public speaking is another revenue generator for the broadcaster. Vitale is a popular motivational speaker at corporate events, sports banquets, and fundraisers.

Article continues below advertisement

Dick Vitale will go down as a broadcast legend.

Beyond the paychecks and catchphrases, Vitale’s career has been filled with important moments. In 2019, he received a , recognizing his impact on sports television. At the 2022 ESPYs, Vitale was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.