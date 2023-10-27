Home > Television Alison Maloni's Show May Be Experiencing a Shakeup, but She's Staying Put Alison Maloni missed a recent edition of 'Wake Up America' on Newsmax, leading many to wonder whether she might be leaving the network. By Joseph Allen Oct. 27 2023, Updated 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alisonmaloni

Anyone who watches a cable news channel regularly is likely aware that shakeups are not uncommon in the world of cable news. Sometimes, it can feel like the second you get comfortable with a lineup for your favorite show, they decide to switch things up, or one of the anchors leaves.

Regular Newsmax viewers got to experience this recently after Alison Maloni, one of the regular hosts of Wake Up America on the network, missed a show. After she missed the show, many viewers wondered whether Alison might be leaving the network completely, but thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Did Alison Maloni leave Newsmax?

Although she missed the show on Oct. 26, Alison doesn't seem to be going anywhere. It's unclear why she missed that show, but it likely had more to do with some personal reason than her status with the show or the network. In fact, Alison and Newsmax are so committed to one another that Alison recently took to Twitter to announce that the format for Wake Up America would be changing.

In response to someone who wondered whether she'd left the network, Alison wrote "Hi! I’m still with the Wake Up America and @newsmax Team! Stay tuned for a few new segments that I’ll be working on. See you Monday!" She went even further on her own Twitter, page, writing: "Exciting news! The Wake Up America team is expanding. I’ll see you on Monday on @NEWSMAX Stay tuned for new segments I’m working on."

Clearly, then, Alison is not planning on going anywhere, and it seems like she may have even taken the time off in order to work on the new segments that she'll be piloting. Alison and Newsmax have not divulged exactly what those segments may contain, so viewers will just have to wait and see. Alison promised that she would be returning to the show on Oct. 30, though, so Wake Up America fans should be able to catch her on the channel then.

Fans are thrilled that Alison is sticking around.

In the replies to Alison's announcement, fans weighed in to let her know that they were happy she wasn't going anywhere. "Congratulations! I thought you left Newsmax. If so, I was upset!" one person wrote. "Can't wait to see what you've got for us! Thanks for your hard work. Thank all those at Newsmax for the great shows! The network needs shows a little later at night also! More Newsmax!" another person added.