Home > Entertainment TV Journalist Sharla McBride Leaves WUSA to Pursue a New Career at Newsmax Why did TV journalist Sharla McBride leave her sports report position at WUSA? She pursues a new new career at a conservative news media company. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 26 2023, Published 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sharla_mcbride

The Gist: TV journalist Sharla McBride announces that she's leaving WUSA9-TV.

She previously provided sports reporting for the D.C.-based news outlet.

She pursues a new career at Newsmax, a conservative news media company.

Article continues below advertisement

Covering the news can take you to all sorts of places. You can start off on one beat only to end up on another, and news coverage can quite literally take you further out than you thought you could go whether you get invited to a publicity event or simply get to travel for work. There are all sorts of highs and lows that come with a shifting job like journalism, and for folks in the profession who have built up a fanbase for one beat, a big change can make waves.

For TV journalist Sharla McBride, her entire career has been marked by a shifting market and new beats. Now, fans are curious as to where her job will take her next after she announced that she was leaving her place of work at WUSA9 in Washington, DC. Here's what she's revealed so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Sharla McBride leaving WUSA?

Sharla is an Emmy-winning television journalist who kicked off her career at WUSA-TV in Washington, DC. After her career as a sports reporter was upended by the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Sharla began covering local news in the DC area where she reported on protests and elections. Once sports kicked back up again, she began reporting for WUSA9-TV. Her beat included high school football, college athletics, and several other high profile events.

Article continues below advertisement

She worked in this position for three and a half years. But in late September 2023, she announced that she would be leaving WUSA. In a Twitter post, she gave a heartfelt statement about her time at the outlet. "I'm forever grateful and will continue to pinch myself that I get to do what I love," she wrote. "I have come to love this city, its culture, and the people here."

BIG NEWS!!

Starting tomorrow at 6:30am, I’ll be co-hosting WAKE UP AMERICA on @NEWSMAX ! From TX to GA, PA to DC & now NYC; my career has taken me all over, but I’m thrilled that you can now watch me wherever you live, as I continue to live out HIS plan. Feeling beyond grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/FZ0xsJmbOe — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) October 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

She gave her final sports report on Thursday, Oct. 7. Luckily for her fans, she already had another opportunity lined up.

A few short weeks after leaving WUSA, Sharla revealed that she will now be the co-host of Wake Up America. Her hosting gig began on Oct. 26. Wake Up America is a political talk show distributed by Newsmax, a far-right American cable news media company. Various news programs on Newsmax are hosted by notable cable news anchors who have resigned from their previous positions due to controversial allegations. Newsmax also published several conspiracy theories surrounding voter fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

Day 1, done! Never imagined my first in-studio political guest would be @NikkiHaley , but here we are. Thanks to @RobFinnertyUSA & the @NEWSMAX team for helping me navigate a packed first show. Mass shooting, Israel, new House Speaker, Trump in court- just a few of our headlines pic.twitter.com/k8JaFeTKaD — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) October 26, 2023