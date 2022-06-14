Grant Stinchfield's Newsmax Show Has Moved to a New Time, and Fans Are Confused
Few news fans are more devoted to the personalities that they watch every day than those who regularly consume Newsmax. Just recently, though, the network announced that it was making some changes to its schedule. The most concerning change for some fans was the disappearance of Grant Stinchfield's show, which used to be on at 8 pm every weeknight.
What happened to Grant Stinchfield on Newsmax?
After Grant's show vanished from the nightly broadcast schedule, some were understandably worried that the host had left the network altogether or even been fired. Instead, Newsmax has simply shifted the schedule, and Grant's show has been moved to the weekend.
Reactions to that news were mixed, with some fans of Grant's upset at what seems to be a signal that his show is getting demoted out of a primetime slot.
Who is replacing Grant at 8 p.m. on weekdays?
Even as they announced that Grant would be moving to weekends, Newsmax also announced that Eric Bolling would be replacing him for the 8 p.m. hour on weekdays. Eric is six years older than Grant at 59, and he's known for being a staunch conservative and financial commentator.
Following the shakeup in Newsmax's lineup, Eric tweeted out a promotion for the new lineup, which included an image for his show, The Balance.
The full lineup for weekday programming also includes Sean Spicer, Jenn Pellegrino, and Greg Kelly. It's unclear exactly what prompted Newsmax's decision to change up its weekday schedule, but it likely has something to do with the ratings the network has been getting. Clearly, Newsmax is hoping that Eric and the rest of the new figures in the lineup will be able to help Newsmax compete with other right-wing networks like Fox and OANN.
Grant is still doing plenty of work on social media.
Those who are hungry for more Grant can find him posting regularly on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, where he advocates for the second amendment, falsely claims that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president, and otherwise feeds a right-wing base that is eager to hear the kinds of messaging that he regularly posts.
Given that Grant was effectively given a demotion by the higher-ups at Newsmax, it remains unclear exactly what his plans are moving forward. He still has a regular show on Newsmax, and it seems like the network doesn't want him to disappear entirely.
Often, though, these kinds of announcements presage a more permanent shift, either because the news personality doesn't like the demotion or because the network ultimately decides that the host doesn't work at all.
Of course, Newsmax is just one small part of a broader ecosystem of right-wing TV and radio, and Grant even hosts a radio show in addition to his show on Newsmax. If he does decide to leave the network altogether, there are other networks that would likely be thrilled to have him. In the world of right-wing media, you don't have to stay at the same company to advance your career.