'Little People, Big World' Fans Are Worried About Amy Roloff's Relationship With Chris Marek

By Chrissy Bobic Published July 29 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET

When Little People, Big World, viewers first saw the end of Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff's marriage, they didn't know what would come next. It turns out, a bit of farm-related drama and brand new relationships for both of them followed. They each moved on and appeared to be doing well with their respective new partners. Now, however, amid rumors that Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek broke up, fans want to know what happened.

When Amy first introduced Chris on the show, some viewers were skeptical of him. With what appeared to be some hesitation about being serious with Amy, Chris seemed more like a rebound relationship than a potential new lasting partner. The couple proved the naysayers wrong, however, and in 2021, they got married. But did they split up since then, and what would cause the rumored breakup?

Did Amy Roloff and Chris Marek break up?

It's unclear where the rumor started, or why some LPBW fans think Amy and Chris broke up. But, judging by social media, they did not split up. There has been no official announcement or post about Amy and Chris going their separate ways years after they exchanged vows and decided to get married on the show.

One LPBW Facebook fan page does have a post with a photo of Chris with an alleged "new wife." But there are no facts to back this up, and most of the fans in the comment section agree that the rumor is just that, with no evidence to suggest that Amy and Chris did indeed break up. The reason why some fans think Chris and Amy split, though, clearly has to do with fake posts claiming they have gone their separate ways.

Amy's Instagram bio also still has her listed as a wife, among other titles, like mom and grandma. And, in a post that daughter-in-law Tori Roloff shared in early July 2025 of Amy with her granddaughter, Amy still has her wedding band on. Chris is even in one of the photos. Maybe the real reason why Chris and Amy were rumored to have broken up, though, has to do with Matt and his fiancé Caryn Chandler's issues.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler split up.

On July 22, 2025, Matt shared an Instagram post to announce his and Caryn's split. They got engaged in 2023, and fans saw their relationship bloom on LPBW. Caryn had been a manager at Roloff Farms, and she already knew the family well prior to the beginning of her relationship with Matt.