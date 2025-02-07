Did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Try to Get a TikToker Banned for "Revealing Secrets"? "I'd like to let you know that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have successfully gotten a video I posted last night taken down." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 7 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, TikTok / @bee.better.company

Headlines the world over keep coming back to two people: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Hollywood power couple has been in the news since the end of 2024, and they don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. It all comes down to allegations that Blake has laid against her former It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Amidst it all, there's one TikTok content creator who claims that the public doesn't know everything, and he has insider information that people should know about the lawsuit and behavior of Blake and Ryan. He has now claimed that the couple tried to get him banned, with the TikToker posting a video accusing them of forcing the takedown of one of his videos. Here's what we know about the TikToker who makes the bold claims, and what the information is that he claims to have about Blake and Ryan.

Did Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds try to get a TikToker banned for "revealing their secrets"?

On Feb. 6, 2025, a TikToker who goes by the handle @bee.better.company released a video that began with, "Hey, so if you guys are watching this right now, I'd like to let you know that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have successfully gotten a video I posted last night taken down. More specifically, they got it banned in the United States because that's where they have their connections to TikTok U.S."

It's a bold claim, but Bee goes on to explain, "How do I know it was them? Because two weeks ago, someone from TikTok had notified me that their team had reported my account for misinformation and attempted to get my account deleted." But, Bee says, he hasn't broken rules and has been clear in the way he has reported.

So what's the video in question? It's apparently a recounting of a discussion Bee had with someone he claims is an exclusive inside source who discussed sensitive information involved in the legal battle between Blake, Ryan, and their opponent, Justin. Did Blake and Ryan try to get him banned? It's unclear, and there are no receipts for proof other than Bee's explanation. But the TikToker has said he will be getting legal representation, so it would seem that he's serious.

"Bee Better" has an entire series of videos claiming to expose inside information.

This of course begs the question: What information would be so sensitive that Blake and Ryan would allegedly target a TikToker making videos about the lawsuit? After all, there are hundreds if not thousands of videos about the lawsuit, with people sharing their thoughts and hot takes everywhere on the internet. So, what makes this one important enough to target?

Bee didn't clarify what that information was, just claimed that the video was removed. However, luckily for the curious, the video appeared to be restored the next day. In the video, he claims to have spoken to a source who alleges that Blake and Ryan are trying to include actor Jenny Slate in the lawsuit and will subpoena her if she doesn't add herself. Jenny was in It Ends With Us and has supported Blake in her lawsuit.

Yet according to Bee, Jenny doesn't want to be added to the lawsuit. So are they grasping at straws? That would appear to be the implication.