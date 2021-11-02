Here's What Went Down in the Season 4 Premiere of 'All American' for Carrie and Layla

Fans wait patiently for their favorite television shows to hit the air in the fall. After typically tense season finales and ones that often leave us wondering, it’s no wonder we're excited.

For fans of All American , they were left wondering and had their hearts racing during the season premiere, too. Did Carrie (Anna Lore) die? Is Layla (Greta Onieogou) OK? Here’s what we know.

Did Carrie die on ‘All American’?

We weren’t sure we would survive the time between the end of Season 3 and the start of Season 4. We were left with too many cliffhangers that saw multiple characters facing life-threatening situations. Tamia "Coop" Cooper (Bre-Z) was shot by Mo (Erica Peeples). Mo was shot by Preach (Kareem J. Grimes), leaving both women critically injured when the credits rolled.

And there was that whole situation between Carrie and Layla, too. At the end of Season 3, fans were left with Carrie and Layla driving into the night. Layla suggested to Carrie that they visit her parents, and that’s what they did. However, before Carrie and Layla left, Carrie wrote a suicide note on the kitchen counter, making it appear like Layla had planned to take her own life.

Layla’s dad came across the note and tried to call his daughter, only to discover her cellphone in the garbage. Viewers knew that Carrie had stashed it there, and it became clear that her obsession with Layla had hit an undeniably unhealthy level. Carrie was dangerous — to herself and to Layla, who was caught in Carrie’s idea that she, too, was depressed.

They were on the literal cliff’s edge, with Carrie telling Layla that their only way to end both of their pain was to die by suicide. It became clear that Layla wasn’t in the same headspace, and she pleaded for Carrie to listen to her. Carrie didn’t die on that cliff, thankfully. However, the danger to both Carrie and Layla wasn’t behind them quite yet.

